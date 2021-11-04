Voler Strategic Advisors Wins Multiple 2021 Davey Awards for Excellence in Print and Visual Communications

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is a recipient of multiple awards from the 17th Annual Davey Awards in the categories of Public Service & Activism, Print Campaign-Non-Profit, Film/Video-Social Good and Film/Video Craft-Editing.

The winning media projects feature critical updates regarding COVID-19 safety and community resources. COVID-19 safety has been a top priority for our partners, and Voler Strategic Advisors has continually provided communications expertise to create multi-media campaigns across California.

"We are proud to create impactful messaging that keeps the community informed, safe and thriving," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "As an organization, we are committed to public service by providing leadership and strategy that best position our clients to respond to their community's need for clear, accurate and timely communications. Our team is proud of our contributions during such an extraordinary time, and it is an honor to be recognized for this meaningful work to save lives."

With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honor the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

