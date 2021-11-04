Kami Vision and Duplocloud Partner to Develop Secure, Multi-Tenant Cloud Solution for AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kami Vision , the provider of an edge-based vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and Duplocloud , provider of the industry's-first unified DevOps automation platform for the cloud, announced today the companies have joined forces to ensure users a secure, multi-tenant cloud solution available on the Kami Vision AI Platform. With the integration of Duplocloud, Kami Vision's open platform for vision AI can be delivered to the SMB market with maximum security.

Currently, computer vision platforms only cater to large enterprises and are vertically integrated. Kami Vision now offers vision AI accessible technology to the SMB market, a business sector that has traditionally been locked out of the large enterprise solutions. This new partnership with Duplocloud offers SMBs an affordable, secure and customizable platform so they can easily build and maintain computer vision solutions with minimal time and effort. This includes a suite of core services such as video streaming, analytics and storage, mobile SDKs and camera firmware with edge AI.

"Computer vision is becoming more prevalent for the consumer and small business -- it is in our everyday lives in the form of facial recognition, making devices and electronics smarter," Yamin Durrani, chief executive officer, Kami Vision. "But for small businesses, this AI technology is traditionally inaccessible due to high cost and manpower required to manage a platform. We are changing the way vision AI is designed and delivered with the support of a strong cloud platform in DuploCloud."

"We strive to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, the chief executive officer, DuploCloud. "Kami Vision is an excellent partner as we both share the goal to deliver advanced technology that is easy to deploy and at an accessible price point. We are excited for the next phase of growth together and look forward to bringing this offering to the SMB market."

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-focused vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. The company's technology enables smart cameras for enterprises and allows AI developers to own and operate their SDKs for enterprise-specific workflows and improve operational efficiency. Kami Vision currently has more than 4 million customers worldwide and experienced 300 percent revenue growth from 2019 to 2020. Kami Vision is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn .



About Duplocloud

Founded in 2017 by the original developers of Microsoft Azure, DuploCloud is a one-stop solution for cloud automation and compliance for small businesses and early-stage companies.

DuploCloud makes DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. From infrastructure provisioning and application deployment to security controls and alerts, DuploCloud is a revolutionary no-code / low-code software automation and compliance platform designed to meet all your cloud infrastructure needs. Learn more about Duplocloud at www.duplocloud.com



