Infolob Transforming K-12 Schools & Education Sector with Oracle SaaS

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a multi-award-winning all-Oracle product enablement and management company – Infolob caters to diverse industries and public offices. As we continue to serve, we are happy to announce to have carved a niche across the U.S. education institutions, especially in the domain of K-12 schools, with our Oracle Apps practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Infolob Solutions, Inc.)

Texas -headquartered Oracle Partner is demonstrating elite Oracle Cloud Apps competencies across the ERP and HCM domains.

Infolob's Oracle Fusion Cloud SaaS practice has helped Allegheny Intermediate Unit (AIU) – a regional education organization that manages 42 suburban school districts, non-public charter, and vocational-technical schools in Homestead, PA – to adopt Oracle Cloud to simplify their business processes, maximize resources, and better manage and support their educators and operations. Similar assignments are currently undergoing for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (BucksIU) – a 96,000 students strong public and private schools organization. Explore here.

The Oracle Most Valuable Partner, Infolob, has helped AIU to adopt a combination of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Human Capital Management (HCM) to create a single system of Financials, Purchasing, HR management, Payroll, Benefits, and more. On the other hand, its assistance to BucksIU pertains to Oracle HCM and Payroll implementation to optimize recruitment process, operational efficiencies, and employee engagement.

"Oracle Fusion Cloud SaaS offering is providing flexibilities like never before and unlocking opportunities for customers in public sector and education space to modernize their legacy ERP and HCM systems with speed, accuracy, and the lowest TCO. Infolob is proud to be a pioneer of Oracle SaaS journey in these domains," says Vidya Sagar Alaparti, Infolob's Oracle SaaS Practice Head.

The newest customer acquisition for Infolob is Emeritus, which offers online courses, degree programs, certificates, and executive programs that help individuals learn new skills. At Emeritus, Infolob is transitioning their disparate global HR systems into a single unified and integrated HCM solution that will cater to all their global HR needs across 15 countries and pave a way for the future strategic needs.

"Rated a leader for the third successive time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ – Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP is the undisputed champion of a crowded ERP marketplace. While our Exadata and Oracle Cloud Migration services are winning accolades across the country – we are delighted to play a significant part in the rousing success of Oracle Cloud SaaS by transforming the public sector and education customers," says Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO, Infolob Solutions, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.