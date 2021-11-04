Dole Adds A Trio Of On-trend Flavor Varieties To Its Popular Chopped Salad Kit Line Most recognized packaged salad brand leverages popularity of Japanese, Mexican and BBQ taste trends to expand its Chopped! Salad Kit line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just months after adding two ranch-inspired kits, one of the country's best-selling chopped salad kit lines is growing again with a trio of new offerings that showcase the latest global and regional flavor trends.

The new DOLE Chopped! Salad Kits leverage the trending popularity of Japanese, Mexican and BBQ cuisine with Teriyaki Pineapple, Fiesta Lime, and Applewood Bacon flavors.

Dole Food Company, Inc. is expanding its DOLE® Chopped! Salad Kits with the launch of three new products that leverage the trending popularity of Japanese, Mexican and BBQ cuisine and contain no artificial colors or flavors. The three kits – DOLE® Chopped! Teriyaki Pineapple Salad Kit, DOLE® Chopped! Fiesta Lime Salad Kit and DOLE® Chopped! Applewood Bacon Salad Kit – continue the Dole Chopped! tradition of combining fresh chopped DOLE® lettuces and vegetables with toppings and original dressings to offer a bite-sized ribbon of flavor in every mouthful.

DOLE ® Chopped! Teriyaki Pineapple Salad Kit : Chopped DOLE ® Iceberg and Green Leaf Lettuces, Carrots and Red Cabbage topped with sliced almonds, crunchy noodles, dried pineapple and Dole's Teriyaki Pineapple Dressing. Chopped DOLEIceberg and Green Leaf Lettuces, Carrots and Red Cabbage topped with sliced almonds, crunchy noodles, dried pineapple and Dole's Teriyaki Pineapple Dressing.

DOLE ® Chopped! Fiesta Lime Salad Kit : Chopped DOLE ® Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions topped with crispy corn, yellow cheddar cheese, cilantro seasoning and Dole's Cilantro Lime Dressing. Chopped DOLEGreen Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions topped with crispy corn, yellow cheddar cheese, cilantro seasoning and Dole's Cilantro Lime Dressing.

DOLE ® Chopped! Applewood Bacon Salad Kit: Chopped DOLE ® Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions topped with bacon crumbles, white cheddar cheese and Dole's Applewood Dressing. Chopped DOLEGreen Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions topped with bacon crumbles, white cheddar cheese and Dole's Applewood Dressing.

Dole's Chopped! line offers the variety that salad fans want in the chopped salad segment, which has grown 84% since 2017. The new kits bring the number of DOLE® Chopped! Salad Kit offerings to 14 and capitalize on triple-digit sales growth of pineapple dressing products and quadruple-digit sales growth of cilantro lime dressing items since last year.

"The ready-to-eat salad market continues to grow as Americans increasingly want flavorful, convenient and nutritious meals. Our latest Chopped! Salad kits meet that demand and Dole's objective of providing our customers with the freshest, on-trend products to motivate healthy living," said William Goldfield, Dole's director of corporate communications. "Together with our two ranch-inspired Chopped! kits released earlier this year, salad fans can enjoy five craveable new DOLE® Chopped! offerings in 2021."

The new products join 60 other Dole salad kits, salad mixes and slaws including the popular Chopped! and Premium salad kit lines, three meal solutions and 15 ready-to-eat bowl salads, for a total of 78 product offerings. To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

For all Dole fresh fruit and vegetable products plus recipes and nutritional resources, visit www.dole.com and Dole's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole plc is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

