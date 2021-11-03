SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OMP, ADMS, ACBI and ECHO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP ("Crestwood"). Under the terms of the agreement, OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own. If you own OMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/omp

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash, plus two non-tradable CVRs collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds. If you own ADMS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adms

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $29.79 based upon SouthState's November 1, 2021 closing price of $82.75. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ECHO shareholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of ECHO stock that they hold. If you own ECHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/echo

