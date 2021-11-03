OnSeen's LiveCare Solution Helps Developmental Disabilities Providers Deal with Unprecedented Workforce Crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of their commitment to stand tall on the front lines throughout the COVID crisis and continue to serve individuals with developmental disabilities, today OnSeen announced a Special Offer on its LiveCare Solution for DD Providers attending the Ohio Provider Resource Association's Fall Conference. The Offer waives the upfront implementation fees and heavily discounts the ongoing fees for all 3 LiveCare Modules, including: (1) the Consumer Financial Account Management Module, (2) the Scheduling and Appointment Management Module, and (3) the Transportation Management Module.

OnSeen Logo - Mobile workforce management solutions (PRNewsfoto/OnSeen, Inc.)

LiveCare automates and streamlines several cumbersome, costly, paper-based processes and workflows for Providers. In doing so, it increases the efficiency and reduces the cost of Provider administrative processes while also improving the speed, quality and reliability of service delivery so that individuals with developmental disabilities can lead independent and productive lives.

"We feel honored to be able to work with some of the true heroes of the last 2 years, the developmental disabilities providers and their teams," said Randy Smith, President of OnSeen. "As a small thanks for their hard work and dedication, we are pleased to be able to waive the implementation fees for all of our LiveCare Modules."

In addition to dealing with COVID, Providers are also facing an unprecedented workforce crisis, making it difficult to find and hire qualified candidates and to retain existing staff. OnSeen was recently awarded an Innovative Technology grant from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities to enhance its LiveCare platform to help Providers deal with their workforce challenges and to underwrite some of the fees for Providers to implement the technology. Specifically, OnSeen is developing an easy-to-use mobile technology solution to automate many of the financial, administrative and transportation service responsibilities of DSPs, SSAs and other Provider staff so they can focus their attention on delivering quality services to the individuals they support. Improving staff efficiency and performance leads to increased productivity, job satisfaction and retention across Provider staff.

"We need more innovative technology solutions to help deal with the workforce crisis facing the DD community," said Jeff Davis, Director of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. "Technologies like LiveCare can help transform the way Provider services are delivered, leading to more effective, productive and satisfied workers to deliver better care for the people we serve."

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnSeen, Inc.