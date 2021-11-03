Behind the Times: New Survey Shows Less than One-Third of Businesses Provide Mental Health Days Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your workplace offer adequate mental health protection and policies? For a majority of working Americans, the answer is a resounding NO – as reported by a new study from Kaufman Development, a leading wellness and development company fusing mental health with innovative real estate. The breakthrough study, 'Mental Health and the Workplace,' examines American employees' values, experiences and obstacles surrounding their experiences with mental health culture and the workplace.



According to the survey, while 85 percent of Americans feel mental health days should be equally protected as sick or vacation days by companies, nearly half say requesting a mental health day off from work would not be well received. Furthermore, 45 percent say they have disguised mental health days off as a sick day, for fear of negative perception by co-workers and employers.

Regarding changing the current status quo, 50 percent of Americans report they would be open to participating in a workplace strike or protest for better mental health rights and protections. Also, 65 percent of respondents say for their next job they will only work somewhere that offers sufficient mental health and well-being benefits.

"For far too long employers have overlooked what should be a core pillar of a successful business foundation—the mental health and wellness of their employees," said renown mentor and Podcast Host Brett Kaufman, CEO and founder of Kaufman Development. "As businesses are starting to embrace a more supportive workplace culture, these services are slow to become the norm as evidenced by the survey. It is imperative that employers on the sidelines adopt better wellness practices that their employees are so desperately craving for professional and personal self-growth."

Additional findings include:

50 percent report they are not emotionally and mentally satisfied by their current job.

32 percent report they are currently in a toxic work environment.

85 percent feel a law needs to be created that requires employers not discriminate against mental health needs of employees.

90 percent feel employer health insurance should cover costs related to therapy and mental health.

39 percent of employers offer telehealth insurance coverage, 31 percent offer stress management programs, 27 percent offer mental health days, 21 percent offer meditation/mindfulness classes and 38 percent report no offerings of services related to mental health.

59 percent report that they regularly prioritize their mental health.

35 percent say they meditate during the workday.

71 percent of respondents say they do not have a workplace mentor.

"It's time for employers to embrace holistic wellness – from meditation practices and trainings to mentorship programs and more, that foster a true sense of workplace acceptance and support for long term success." added Kaufman.

METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online using Survey Monkey among a national sample of 935 adults who identify as full-time employed individuals working at businesses across the U.S.



