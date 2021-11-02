TEDxBoston Reveals Speakers for 'Ideas in Action' Event Advancing Education & Stimulating a Community of Impact, a shared mission of the Event Host The 'Quin House

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxBoston announces the schedule of 50+ speakers for their event on November 4th, 2021, which will take place for the first time at The 'Quin House, Boston's newest private social club located in the Back Bay.

The 'Quin House

The 14-hour hyper-immersive event hosted by producer, John Werner, examines a world that is changing like never before. Infused with thought-provoking topics which aim to inspire powerful, scalable solutions for interlocked challenges which face us today, this event draws upon its spectrum of multidisciplinary experts to share their perspectives.

"TEDxBoston is focused on spreading knowledge and inspiration, showcasing some of the most impactful speakers with compelling stories they want to share," said Werner, who has been involved with TEDx for 13 years and is a natural connector of people driving change. "A shared commitment to education is what makes The 'Quin House a perfect venue for this event. We are looking forward to using the power of storytelling to bring light to some of the world's biggest challenges and solutions."

This single day event will feature brief talks from world-class speakers representing a diverse set of communities. The day is broken up into six blocks: force, velocity, heat, reaction, fragmentation and ultimately, fusion. Speakers include:

Genetics Professor at Harvard Medical School David Sinclair

Four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero

Journalist and Author Mark Bittman

Director of Precision Vaccines at Boston's Children's Hospital Ofer Levy

Executive Founder of Way to Wellville Esther Dyson

Serial Entrepreneur Steve Papa

Filmmaker and Founder of URU: The Right to Be Entertainment Non-Profit Crystal Emery

CEO at Year Up Gerald Chertavian

CEO at Tertill, and Co-Founder of iRobot Helen Greiner

Healthcare Revolutionary Jamie Heywood

2021 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Jennifer Hedrington

Serial Entrepreneur & Former President of Tesla Jon McNeill

Decathlete & World Record Holder, Team USA Jordan Grey

MIT Lemelson Awardee Ramesh Raskar

Avid Surfer & Artist Kitty Pechet

Broadcaster and Retired Professional Soccer Player Charlie Davis

Pilot, BETA Technologies & US Air Force Officer Laura Caputo

Professor of Regulatory Biology Laboratory at Salk Institute, Sachin Panda

CEO & Co-Founder at Gaiascope Lauren Kuntz

Dancer and CEO of Beauty in the Streets Snap Boogie

MIT PhD and soon to be at Google's Deep Minds Mina Khan

Computational Geneticist & Harvard Professor Pardis Sabeti

Sexual Abuse Prevention Activist Pennie Saum

Harvard Business School Professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter

Holocaust Survivor Sylvia Ruth Gutmann

A full list of talent in attendance can be found HERE. The event is free to TEDxBoston invited guests and 'Quin members who will look forward to serendipitous connections and setting ideas into action for global impact.

About TEDxBeaconStreet

TEDxBoston, formerly TEDxBeaconStreet, is one of the most innovative TEDx events in the world. Widely recognized in the TED and TEDx community for our unique vision, multi-generational emphasis, diverse and open audience, Ideas in Action theme, and Adventures throughout the year, it is our aspiration to be a Laboratory / Test Kitchen bringing innovation to the TED world. We value our audience and community as much as we value our speakers, creating a powerful community dedicated to lifelong learning and setting ideas into action. Learn more at www.tedxboston.com.

About The 'Quin House

Housed in one of the Back Bay's most historic and glamorous buildings, The 'Quin House – formerly the 1888 Algonquin Club – is an aesthetically-stunning playground that aspires to inspire and enrich its community through its thoughtful programming, epicurean adventures, world-class art collection and through its philanthropic arm, The 'Quin Impact Fund. Encompassing 56,000 square feet, The 'Quin House is a six-floor architectural gem reimagined by Founders Sandy and Paul Edgerley alongside Creative Director Ken Fulk, and Managing Director, Matthias Kiehm. Comprised of four restaurants, six lounges, three bars, eight guest quarters, a roof deck, a fitness and wellness center as well as a collection of private event spaces, the club brings together a varied cross-generational group of the regions' interesting and interested leaders, creators and innovators. Learn more at www.thequinhouse.com.

