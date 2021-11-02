LatinFinance reveals winners of 2021 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Banks of the Year Awards.

The Banks of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the last year. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in a special Banks of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine. For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.

Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year BNP Paribas

Digital Bank of the Year Nubank

Digital Transformation of the Year Scotiabank Chile

Microfinance Institution of the Year Bancamía

Multilateral Development Bank of the Year IDB Invest

SME Bank of the Year BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year Chile, Bank of the Year Argentina and Bank of the Year Southern Cone Santander

Investment Bank of the Year Argentina Citi

Bank of the Year Bolivia Banco Bisa

Bank of the Year Latin America, Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Brazil and Wealth Management Bank of the Year BTG Pactual

Investment Bank of the Year Chile, Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year Peru Goldman Sachs

Bank of the Year Colombia Banco de Bogotá

Bank of the Year Costa Rica Banco Nacional de Costa Rica

Bank of the Year Dominican Republic and Bank of the Year Caribbean Banreservas

Bank of the Year Ecuador Banco Pichincha

Bank of the Year El Salvador Banco Agricola

Bank of the Year Guatemala Banco Industrial

Bank of the Year Honduras Ficohsa

Bank of the Year Jamaica National Commercial Bank

Bank of the Year Mexico BBVA

Investment Bank of the Year Mexico Santander CIB

Bank of the Year Nicaragua Lafise Bancentro

Bank of the Year Panama and Bank of the Year Central America BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year Paraguay Itaú Paraguay

Bank of the Year Peru Banco de Crédito del Perú

Bank of the Year Trinidad & Tobago First Citizens

Bank of the Year Uruguay Itaú Uruguay

