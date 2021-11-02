Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise Delivers Enhanced Office Productivity for the Enterprise Market

With the addition of Hancom Mail, Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise delivers a complete office productivity alternative for large organizations

Feature-rich functionality for creating, collaborating on, and sharing content

Responsive, intuitive interface with intelligence to streamline common tasks

Fully file-compatible with Microsoft Office

Email-compatible with Exchange, Google Workspaces, and other enterprise infrastructures

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom (KOSDAQ: HAANSOFT) today announced the availability of Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise, a new release of its Windows-based productivity suite that adds Hancom Office Mail to its popular collection of professional-grade office productivity applications. The full Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise offering includes Hancom Word, Hancom Cell, Show, and Mail, an integrated communications and calendaring application that integrates with Microsoft Exchange, Gmail, and other enterprise messaging infrastructures.

Large organizations looking for a low-cost yet full-featured alternative to productivity suites offered by Microsoft and Google will appreciate Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise. Individual contributors as well as distributed teams will now have all the enterprise-grade tools they require to create, modify, and collaborate on content. Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise users can share that content with customers and clients who use Microsoft Office, too, as Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise is fully file compatible with Microsoft Office.

"Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise provides contributors and teams with the critical tools they need to compose, refine, and collaborate on the production of professional-grade content in a cost-effective manner," says Sung-Joon Byun, the CEO of Hancom, Inc. "Hancom Word, Cell, and Show are proven office productivity tools that have been embraced by organizations around the world. By including Hancom Mail in the Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise offering, we're integrating intelligent, enterprise-grade features for managing email, calendars, notes, tasks, and chat in a single fully-customizable workspace. And because Hancom Mail interacts seamlessly with Microsoft Exchange, Google Workspaces, and other backend infrastructures, Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise users can share content easily with anyone in the world."

A more intelligent office experience

Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise is built upon a solid foundation, relying on office technologies developed and refined by Hancom over the course of more than 30 years.

Hancom Word is a mature, full-featured, professional-grade word processing solution that is fully file-compatible with Microsoft Word.

Hancom Cell provides a comprehensive spreadsheet solution for calculation and data analysis that is fully file-compatible with Microsoft Excel.

Hancom Show enables users to compose, present, and share visually-compelling presentations. Show files are fully compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint.

The newest addition to Hancom Office 2020 suite is Hancom Mail, an integrated communications and calendaring application based on proven messaging technologies from eM Client. It is compatible with all major email platforms including Google Workspace, iCloud, Office 365, Outlook.com, Exchange, MacOS Server , IceWarp, SmarterMail, Kerio, and MDaemon, as well as generic IMAP and POP3-based email systems.

"With the inclusion of Hancom Mail, it's easy for Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise users to create content, exchange messages, and stay organized," says Michal Burger, the CEO of eM Client, Inc. "Users can tag content, emails, tasks, notes, and calendar events for easy discovery and recollection. Mail also integrates with other online meeting providers. Users can simply start a text or video conversation instead of writing out an email message—which is often a far better way to arrive at consensus quickly when enterprise team members are working around the globe."

Hancom Office 2020 Premium also announced

Also announced for release in October is Hancom Office 2020 Premium, a new edition of Hancom Office 2020 that features the same core functionality as Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise—including Hancom Office Word, Cell, Show, and Mail—but is intended for the home and student user.

Pricing and Availability

Hancom Office 2020 Enterprise can be licensed from the Hancom Office Store (https://office.hancom.com/store/). Full-featured editions of Hancom Office 2020 Premium, including the new Hancom Mail, are also available for home and student users through the online store.

Pricing for the Enterprise and Premium editions of Hancom Office 2020 is available from the Hancom Office Store. Volume discounts will be available for suitable enterprise customers. Free trial versions are available from the Hancom Office web site (https://office.hancom.com/trial/).

About Hancom

Hancom Office is part of Hancom Group ( www.hancomgroup.com ). Founded in 1990, Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology. With its reach of eighteen affiliate companies serving the hardware, software, and finance industries, the Group's mission is to create a "convenient world, connected world, and safe & secure world."

Hancom has been providing productivity applications for 30 years. Its major international partners have included Samsung, Google, Amazon Web Services, Polycom, Mail.ru (Russia), iFLYTEK (China), and Fibercorp (Argentina).

