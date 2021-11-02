Blind Americans Urge Restoration of Access Technology Tax Credit to Build Back Better Legislation

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind, the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans, today urged House and Senate leaders to restore a critical provision to the Build Back Better legislation scheduled for a vote this week. Originally introduced in both houses of Congress as the Access Technology Affordability Act of 2021 (H.R. 431/S. 212), the provision would remove a barrier to educational and employment success commonly experienced by blind Americans, who often cannot afford the high cost of access technologies like screen readers and refreshable Braille displays, by creating a refundable tax credit in the amount of $2,000 to be used over a three-year period to offset the cost of these technologies.

National Federation of the Blind logo (PRNewsFoto/National Federation of the Blind)

"The Access Technology Affordability Act aligns with the priorities of the Build Back Better legislation, which is intended to create opportunity and relieve economic pressure on American families," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "By alleviating the high cost of technology that is critical to the educational and economic success of blind and deafblind people, this provision will allow more of us to support our families and participate fully in our nation's progress and prosperity."

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

(410) 262-1281 (Cell)

cdanielsen@nfb.org



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind