42 North Dental Partners with American Diabetes Association

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, in recognition of American Diabetes Month, 42 North Dental, a healthcare leader in the dental space, has partnered with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to raise awareness of diabetes and prediabetes with their shared patient communities. Current research shows a strong link between oral and overall health; in fact, proper oral healthcare can potentially detect and help manage diabetes. As part of this partnership, 42 North Dental will include an "Oral Care & Diabetes" page on each of its practice websites which will include the ADA's Type 2 Diabetes Risk Assessment Test. Patients, and prospective patients will be able to answer questions in 60 seconds to assess their level of risk and access resources of how to proceed. Materials will also be available to patients in-office and clinical providers will receive ongoing training and resources to best meet the needs of patients with diabetes and prediabetes.

In 2020, 10% of the US population have diabetes and it is believed that 21% of people with diabetes are undiagnosed1. Dentists and dental hygienists are uniquely qualified to treat patients with diabetes and prediabetes, often identifying early warning signs such as gingivitis, periodontitis, thrush, and dry mouth. With this partnership, 42 North Dental's mission to provide the highest quality dental care and patient experience is further realized.

Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer of 42 North Dental, sat down with Susan Sarro, New England Executive Director of American Diabetes Association, to discuss the impact of diabetes on oral and overall health. "Since the beginning of my career, I've focused on 'whole health dentistry'. As research continues to be released, we see strong evidence of the connection between oral health and overall health." He continues, "Partnering with American Diabetes Association further deepens our commitment to patients' overall health and delivering healthy, confident smiles for life."

This inaugural partnership with the ADA sets 42 North Dental apart in the field by bringing whole health resources and awareness to dental care patients.

