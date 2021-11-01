New Book Release: Discover Please Pass The Tort$ - A Comic Novel Written By The Dean Of False Advertising Law On Shelves Today

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author T.C. Morrison has just announced the release of his highly anticipated book, Please Pass The Tort$ - a legal farce. This delightful novel highlights the absurdity of numerous class-action cases featuring fun-loving lawyers, wacky clients and exasperated judges, in a field where most modern cases benefit no one except lawyers.

Retired New York trial and appellate lawyer Thomas Morrison spent 50 years representing major corporations in trials and appeals, particularly false advertising, trademark and unfair competition cases. He argued and won numerous high-profile trials for major consumer brands such as Pizza Hut, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, TIME Magazine, and Hertz. Please Pass The Tort$ is written with humor and parlance that only comes from a depth of legal experience. Morrison pokes fun at his own profession, capturing the trials and tribulations of human behavior and making this journey an enjoyable read for anyone with a funny bone.

Please Pass The Tort$ showcases two twin brothers, Patrick A. Peters ("Pap") and Prescott U. Peters ("Pup"), both lawyers with a distinctive eye for opportunity. Pap convinces Pup, who is a good attorney despite having gone to Yale Law School, that they should leave their respective big-firm practices in New York City to start up a hopefully lucrative practice as plaintiffs' class action lawyers. T.C. is a Lakeville, Connecticut resident paying homage to familiar places including Weston, CT; Westport; Greenwich; Bridgeport; and Hartford, where Pap and former circus clown turned public relations consultant, Jack N. Boks, present a plan to a State legislative committee to rejuvenate Connecticut's economy by turning CT into a mecca for tort lawsuits.

Please Pass The Tort$ is a sequel to Tort$ "R" Us, which received dozens of gold star reviews on Amazon. You can learn more about the book by clicking here https://www.tortsmediakit.com/ or you may purchase the book on Amazon today.

