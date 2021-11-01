InventHelp Inventor Develops Transport Accessory for Trash Cans (AUP-1314)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to move a heavy trash container down a long or extended driveway," said an inventor, from Bertram, Texas, "so I invented the TRASH CAN LIFT CARRIER. My design eliminates the need to drag or push the trash container."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way to transport a heavy trash can from a residence to the roadside pick-up area. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle. As a result, it reduces physical strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and small business owners with longer driveways. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp