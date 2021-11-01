Chevron Products Company to Debut Havoline® PRO-RS™ Renewable Full Synthetic Motor Oil, Chevron's First-Ever Renewable Passenger Car Motor Oil Offering

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Products Company, a Chevron U.S.A. Inc. division, maker of the Havoline® brand of advanced passenger car motor oils, today announced the launch of Havoline® PRO-RS™ Renewable Full Synthetic Motor Oil, its first renewable motor oil product and ultra-premium addition to the Havoline portfolio. Made with 25 percent sustainably sourced plant-based oils manufactured by Novvi LLC, Havoline® PRO-RSTM supports Chevron's aim to advance a lower carbon future.

"As an industry leader in motor oil through our trusted Havoline brand, Chevron continues to make strides in developing game-changing, premium products that support the desire of our customers to reduce their lifecycle carbon intensity," said Andy Walz, president of Americas Fuels and Lubricants for Chevron. "Havoline PRO-RS is Chevron's first renewable motor oil, building on our partnership with Novvi."

Havoline PRO-RS uses Chevron's proprietary ECOSTRENGTH™ Technology, a process to develop high-performance synthetic lubricants using renewable plant-based feedstocks. Havoline PRO-RS has all the performance attributes of a premium, full synthetic motor oil, including cleaning power and wear protection. This product also enhances certain environmental performance attributes like emission control1 and lower carbon intensity2 compared to full synthetic motor oil. As such, Havoline PRO-RS is better for cars and the environment.

In addition, Havoline PRO-RS delivers superior fuel economy retention3, which can save on fuel costs and helps to maintain the oil's fuel economy longer than other petroleum-based full synthetic motor oils that degrade over time. Havoline PRO-RS also provides excellent thermal protection4 to maintain the oils' original viscosity to protect against oil breakdown.

Havoline previously launched two different motor oil package styles that use recyclable cardboard to reduce plastic waste. PitPack® is a 6-gallon package used in fast lube and mechanic shops, while Havoline Smart Change® is a 6-quart package found on the retail shelves and online at Walmart for those "do-it-yourselfers" who prefer to change their own oil. Havoline PRO-RS will be sold in both package styles.

"Our work with Chevron to develop and deploy our renewable base oils has generated enthusiasm from our customers who want to enhance the environmental performance of their products while meeting increasingly stringent engine specifications," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Novvi. "Havoline PRO-RS is an exciting opportunity to showcase the environmental and performance advantages of our product line."

Havoline PRO-RS will initially be available November 1 to professional installers in the United States and Canada, including owners and operators within Chevron's network of Havoline xpress lube® and Chevron xpress lube® locations. Havoline PRO-RS will be available for purchase by U.S. consumers in the 6-quart Smart Change package on Walmart.com and at other retail locations in early 2022.

Havoline PRO-RS is a USDA Certified Biobased Product that exceeds the most demanding industry standards5 and is backed by Chevron's Limited Product Warranty. For more information, visit havoline.com/renewable.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo®, Techron®, Chevron xpress lube® and Havoline xpress lube®.

About Novvi LLC

Novvi LLC is the market leader in renewable oils and is a joint venture of Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), American Refining Group, Inc., Chevron Products Company and H&R USA (H&R), a company of The Hansen & Rosenthal Group, of Hamburg (Germany). Novvi produces targeted hydrocarbon molecules from plant oils for automotive, marine, and industrial lubricants as well as a range of process oils and fluids. Novvi's objectives are to design, manufacture, and market the best oils built to-date to meet the demands of the advanced machine world. Learn more at www.Novvi.com.

Contact

Tyler Kruzich, Chevron External Affairs

tkruzich@chevron.com

t. (925) 549-8686

William Downey, Novvi Senior Vice President of Business Development

downey@novvi.com

t. (917) 214-8063

1Based on unsurpassed Sequence IIIHB result on PRO-RS SAE 0W-30 viscosity grade.

2Lower carbon intensity on a lifecycle basis compared to Havoline PRO-DS® SAE 0W-20 viscosity grade; lifecycle analysis based only on cradle-to-gate analysis and doesn't include carbon intensity for end-of-life or any in-use aspects of the lifecycle analysis.

3Based on Modified Sequence VIF Fuel Economy Retention Test @ 340 hours using SAE 0W-16; compared against Havoline PRO-DS SAE 0W-16.

4Based on PVIS % (Percent Viscosity Increase) in the GM Oxidation & Deposits Test (GMOD) comparing Havoline PRO-RS 0W-20 and Havoline PRO-RS 5W-30 against Havoline PRO-DS 0W-20 and Havoline PRO-DS 5W-30.

5Havoline® PRO-RS Renewable Full Synthetic Motor Oil exceeds ILSAC GF-6 / API SP industry standards.

