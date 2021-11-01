CeraVe Celebrates National Healthy Skin Month with Release of New "Think Ceramides!" Digital Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Healthy Skin Month this November, dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe announces the launch of its new "Think Ceramides!" digital campaign. The brand's latest omni-channel initiative focuses on the importance and benefits of the brand's powerhouse ingredient, ceramides, which are included within all CeraVe product formulations. Ceramides are lipids naturally found in skin and make up 50% of the skin's composition to form the natural skin barrier. As ceramides are a key component of maintaining and restoring the skin's protective barrier, CeraVe aims to educate both consumers and medical professionals on the essential benefits of ceramides through its latest awareness campaign.

Throughout the month of November, CeraVe will premiere its new campaign on social and digital platforms to showcase how CeraVe is "Always Thinking About Ceramides," so that users and consumers don't have to. Through this new creative platform, CeraVe aims to reinforce how ceramides are vital to healthy, strong and protected skin.

"Ceramides are the foundation of our brand and have been since our inception more than 15 years ago," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe. "The three essential ceramides found in every single CeraVe product were meticulously chosen in collaboration with dermatologists and as such, are identical to those found naturally in the skin. We understand many consumers may not know what ceramides are, so the hope for our new campaign is to raise awareness about the fundamental role they play in protecting our greatest organ, our skin."

The new "Think Ceramides!" campaign illustrates that even if consumers aren't familiar with the ingredient or its integral role in protecting skin, CeraVe has them covered thanks to the ceramides in all CeraVe products so they can enjoy life's touching moments without worry. The spots will run on the brand's social media pages to reach a mass audience and educate them on ceramides and their benefits for achieving healthy skin.

Ceramides act as the glue that holds skin cells together, working to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier, this skin's first line of defense against environmental factors like pollution and UV exposure. In addition to the three essential ceramides in every product, CeraVe's patented MultiVesicular Emulsion Technology works to gradually release ceramides over an extended period of time, providing all day hydration. CeraVe's unique MVE technology is found in many of the brand's hydrating products.

"Just as MVE was a formulation breakthrough, incorporating ceramides into skincare was revolutionary," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ted Lain. "Age, environment, and certain skin conditions reduce ceramide production, so replenishing with CeraVe's products containing the three essential ceramides allows the skin to regain its normal function."

CeraVe's therapeutic skincare arsenal includes a range of moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreens, serums and more, all formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. For skincare tips and to find out more information on CeraVe and the benefits of Ceramides, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to see the new "Think Ceramides!" digital campaign.

