Truechip Introduces Silicon IP for Network on Chip (NoC) Focussed for TileLink RISC-V Chips

NOIDA and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has introduced a Silicon IP to its product offering in addition to its existing Verification IP product line. This silicon IP named as NoC Silicon IP for RISC-V based chips supporting the TileLink protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO at Truechip said, "The past decade for Truechip has been magnificent and we have witnessed brand Truechip evolve into a major global player. I am thrilled to announce that we are launching an early adopter version of NoC Silicon IP for TileLink protocol. RISC-V is growing in popularity with numerous corporations announcing chips and solutions using RISC-V. There has been a growing demand for an interconnect to work with TileLink protocol. Current version of our NoC Silicon IP supports TileLink UL and UH conformance levels. The RTL is modular and to generate several different configurations software is used", said Nitin. He further added "The next version of the NOC Silicon IP will also include support for TL-C (cache coherency) conformance level. This is the first of our Silicon IP offerings and we plan to do only selective and strategic Silicon IPs".

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales at Truechip said, "We believe in innovations and have been the pioneer in the field of Verification and today our products and services are highly recommended by professionals in in the industry. We have extensive plan to expand our product offerings with industry first 3P policy of performance, perseverance, and permanence. We have debuted the IP market with NoC Silicon IP. Truechip's constant endeavor is to devise novel products and solutions which transfigure the processes in the semiconductor space. For more information on NoC Silicon IP, you can visit our website or can click here.

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, DFT, Physical design and verification services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. A privately held company with solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

