War Heroes on Water Tournament Showcased for its Dedication to Bringing Healing to the Combat-Wounded Veteran Community

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ret. Sergeant Mea Peterson and Ret. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Vanessa Brown had never met each other before the 2021 War Heroes on Water (WHOW) sportfishing tournament. But, after being paired up as one of the first all-female veteran teams to participate, they have not only spent days on the water together, but also joined CBS Evening News Reporter Lilia Luciano to talk about the challenges women veterans face when they return to civilian life.

Veterans Mea Peterson and Vanessa Brown pose with their qualifying bluefin tuna. Peterson’s weighed 101 lbs. and Brown’s weighed 156 lbs. Their catch was celebrated during a post-tournament weigh-in celebration on Avalon’s iconic Green Pleasure Pier.

"Any time we can start getting combat veterans who are females included with these organizations and in this type of stuff is great," said Peterson. "We need this just as much as the guys do, if not more so, because we're such a small group."

WHOW Tournament Founder and loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh agrees. "Our goal in creating this tournament is to help our veterans get set on a path to healing. These brave men and women, the true jewels of our country, need and deserve our support and compassion as they return from their tours of duty. I am humbled beyond words by the outpouring of donations and contributions our tournament has received, which has given us the ability to expand both the number of veterans attending as well as the number of veterans we can support with services year-round."

Peterson and Brown, both Purple Heart recipients, finished the tournament in sixth and seventh place, respectively, in total overall tournament points. Watch more about this amazing tournament, and its impact on veterans, here: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/deep-sea-fishing-trip-helps-female-vets-heal/.

About War Heroes on Water

War Heroes on Water (WHOW) is an annual sportfishing tournament of unprecedented scale that supports combat-wounded veterans' programs. It was created in 2018 by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh, who is also the owner and leader of Team Bad Company, a world-class, record-holding competitive sportfishing fleet. Through Hsieh's deep connections with the Southern California sportfishing and business communities, WHOW has grown exponentially over four years and is now the largest nonprofit sportfishing tournament in the US. Learn more about WHOW at www.warheroesonwater.com or follow WHOW on Facebook and Instagram.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and has spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. To learn more, visit www.FreedomAlliance.org or Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

The 2021 WHOW Sportfishing Tournament will be held Oct 1 - 5 off the waters of Catalina Island. Conceptualized in 2018 by Anthony Hsieh, CEO of loanDepot and leader of Team Bad Company, this event has grown from initially hosting 27 veterans and raising a little over $200k to committing to serve 100+ veterans and raising $1M in 2021. This planned growth will make WHOW one of the largest on-water combat-wounded veteran therapeutic programs of its kind in the country. (PRNewsfoto/War Heroes on Water)

