­­The AVR Lab Places Follow-On Order for Vuzix Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that The AVR Lab, a distributor of Vuzix smart glasses products to the Australian and New Zealand markets, has continued to place follow-on orders for Vuzix Smart Glasses. Customer use cases to date have included on-site inspection and maintenance, work instructions and remote technical support and on-the-job training.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

"We are excited to continue working with a company like Vuzix that delivers such innovative and important products to the world," said Danny Gambaro, Director of The AVR Lab. "Supplying Vuzix Smart Glasses to the Australian and New Zealand markets reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of 'helping businesses become better businesses', using technology that helps transform our clients' businesses and keeps them safe."

"We are pleased to receive a follow-on order from The AVR Lab as they address the wealth of usage opportunities that exist in the Australian and New Zealand markets," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to their continued success in these regions."

Vuzix, The AVR Lab and TeamViewer will be hosting a webinar titled "Augmented Reality: The New Standard in Operational Productivity". Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date and time by time zone:



ET: November 9th, 2021 at 8:00pm

AEDT: November 10th, 2021 at 11:00am

Webinar/Registration Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3488814/9B3AE7062C0860B2E1477103EBBB16C9

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with AVR Lab and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation