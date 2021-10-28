Hero Bread™ Sandwich Rolls Now Available in Four Cities Across the U.S. - and, Yes, Brady Loves It

Subway® Testing New One Net Carb Bread Option With Hero Bread™ Backed By Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Hero Bread™ Sandwich Rolls Now Available in Four Cities Across the U.S. - and, Yes, Brady Loves It

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants announced it is the first quick service restaurant brand to offer a one-net-carb bread option for guests, as part of a new product test in partnership with food tech startup Hero Labs, Inc. ("Hero"). With just one gram of net carbohydrates, 0 grams sugar, 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber and only 100 calories in a six-inch sub roll, Hero Bread™ sandwich rolls deliver the signature flavor fans love, with added nutritional benefits.

To help announce Subway's new product test, seven-time Super Bowl champion and Hero Labs investor Tom Brady shared a fun clip on social media earlier today enjoying a Subway sandwich made with Hero Bread. Earlier this year, Brady poked fun of himself in a series of light-hearted commercials for Subway.

Subway's test of Hero Bread sandwich in select markets across the country continues the culinary innovation and menu evolution that began with the Eat Fresh Refresh™ in July. This multiyear transformation journey is elevating the entire guest experience and delivering more of what fans love about Subway – better choices and craveable flavor.

"Great bread is part of Subway's DNA, and the addition of Hero Bread to our menu is not only the next evolution of that, but also helps more people enjoy their favorite sandwich at Subway," said Carrie Walsh, Subway's Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to introducing Hero Bread, adding more locations around the country, and offering our guests even more choices."

Subway is currently testing Hero Bread sandwich rolls for a limited time in Savannah, GA; Des Moines, IA; Colorado Springs, CO; and Boise, ID. Starting November 5, sandwich lovers outside of those cities can vote on where the Hero bread test expands to next at hero.co/vote.

About Subway® Restaurants

As the world's largest quick service restaurant brand, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

About Hero

Hero Labs, Inc. is a San Francisco-based food tech startup that has raised over $30M in capital from partners that include Beyond Meat investors, GreatPoint Ventures, DNS Capital and Cleveland Avenue and Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, Future Positive and Electric Feel Ventures. At Hero, we believe in enjoying the food we love without the negative consequences. Our mission is to break bread, remaking the traditionally empty-calorie staples into delicious, nutrient-rich foods. Hero Bread™ products are just as tasty as the original but with 0-1g net carb, 0g sugar, fewer calories and more protein and fiber.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subway Restaurants