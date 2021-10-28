Instacart and Publix Announce "Publix Quick Picks" Virtual Convenience Store, Now Available To Customers Across the Southeast Expanded Partnership Delivers Customers Their Publix Favorites in as Fast as 30 Minutes, Solving Any Last Minute Grocery and Convenience Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Publix today announced Publix's virtual convenience offering - Publix Quick Picks. Available across Publix's entire seven-state footprint, the new storefront allows customers to shop from Publix's wide assortment of fresh groceries, pantry and household essentials, meals, snacks and more, for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes with Instacart Priority Delivery .

Publix Quick Picks first launched in September in Tampa, Florida. Following a successful pilot, the companies expanded the service across Publix's operating footprint ahead of the holiday season, enabling millions of households across the Southeast to receive rapid delivery from Publix for the first time ever. Customers to-date have ordered a variety of items from across the virtual aisles, from premade meals including fried chicken tenders, Italian pinwheels and sushi, to convenience essentials like soda, chips, ice cream, candy, beer, wine and hard seltzers, and everything in between.

"Customer demand for convenience and rapid delivery continues to grow, and both speed and selection have become fundamental to grocery ecommerce. We're proud to expand our partnership with Publix to bring the in-store express lane online with Publix Quick Picks, offering customers incredible choice paired with fast delivery to meet all of their last-minute needs through this busy holiday season and beyond," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Whether trying to satisfy a craving, needing a forgotten ingredient for a family dinner or looking for a quick lunch option, Publix Quick Picks gives customers access to nearly the entire store so they can get exactly what they want, when they need it."

"Since launching Publix Quick Picks on Instacart, we've seen rapid customer adoption. Our store locations and wide assortment, combined with Instacart Priority Delivery in as fast as 30 minutes, creates a winning solution for our customers," said Erik Katenkamp, Publix Vice President Omnichannel & Application Development. "Our strong relationship with Instacart continues to unlock capabilities to meet the changing needs of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio of time-saving services - like Publix Quick Picks - to give customers more ways to get what they need from Publix."

Available to customers on Instacart's Convenience Hub , an Instacart marketplace product feature that streamlines the convenience shopping experience, as well as on delivery.publix.com , Publix Quick Picks allows customers to access essentials in as fast as 30 minutes - when they need just a few items quickly to supplement their weekly grocery shop.

Publix and Instacart first partnered in 2016 to launch same-day delivery in as fast as one hour and, with Publix Quick Picks, now offer delivery in as fast as 30 minutes on smaller convenience orders from nearly 1,200 stores. Today, the companies also offer curbside pickup from nearly all stores as well as alcohol delivery and pickup in select states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The partnership also supports EBT SNAP payment integration today across all Publix ecommerce properties powered by Instacart.

To begin shopping from Publix Quick Picks, customers can visit www.instacart.com/store/publix-quick-picks or https://delivery.publix.com/store/publix-quick-picks .

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

