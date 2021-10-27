Spectra Announces AtmosAir Solutions as Official Global Air Purification Technology Partner

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, a leader in indoor air purification solutions, today announced it has been named the official global air purification technology partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and entertainment.

Spectra

The commitment and collaboration further supports Spectra's commitment to health and wellness among the 330 top-tier clients the company manages across North America and the globe, including stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts centers, fairgrounds, and casinos.

AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology, installed in building HVAC systems, improves wellness by suppressing airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The technology makes buildings more sustainable while reducing energy and operational costs.

According to AtmosAir Solutions, Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing EPA and FDA registered sanitizing products, found its BPI technology lowers the risk of exposure to bacteria, mold, dust, odors, and volatile organic compounds. In a certified controlled lab test, AtmosAir's BPI technology was shown to reduce Coronavirus 229E by 99.92% in 30 minutes or less in a contained space.

Spectra has already implemented Atmos Air technology in several venues across the country, including Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia; Saint Charles Convention Center in Missouri; and the African American Museum, the Hall of State, and Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park in Dallas.

"As a result of the pandemic, there is a major focus on cleaning and sanitization, and we quickly recognized that it's not just about high-touch surfaces," Michael Ahearn, Spectra's senior vice president of operations, said. "Air quality and purification is an important part of health and wellness, and we're proud to be partnering with AtmosAir to integrate this safety measure for our guests."

"We are pleased to partner with a premier brand like Spectra," said Steve Levine, president and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions. "They are leaders in professional venue management, and this partnership further establishes their commitment to health, wellness and sustainability in their sports, convention and entertainment venues."

Clean indoor air quality represents a major step toward transforming spaces into high-performance facilities taking a sustainable approach to performance while creating environments that are healthier, comfortable, and efficient.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT is a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air. The company provides bi-polar ionization air purification technologies that actively, continuously work to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir is helping the world to see air differently, with solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. AtmosAir technologies are installed in more than 7,500 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

