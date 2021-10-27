Ricoh 5th Color activation plans deliver new revenue opportunities and unique applications Industry's first flexible activation plans for 5th Color capabilities address customers' cost management challenges with six-month, one-year and permanent activation plans

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled new activation plans for its 5th Color capabilities, empowering print providers to take an innovative, scalable approach to expand their business offerings. These field upgradeable plans, the first of their kind in the industry, enable printers to adjust to changing market conditions and evolving customer needs with six-month, one-year or permanent activation options. New RICOH Pro C7200X Series customers can choose to activate the 5th Color station at any time, immediately growing their capabilities while keeping capital expenditures, total cost of ownership, and financial barriers to initial investment low.

Unique and powerful applications for printers that want to stand out.

"Ricoh's new activation plans allow flexibility based on business needs, and give our customers the chance to add more impact to their customers' jobs with up to seven available specialty toners," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Marketing and Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our commitment to helping customers uncover opportunities for growth with innovative, agile business practices that set them up for long-term success and find new ways to engage their customer base was the primary driver for developing these activation plans."

To simplify complexity for customers and increase flexibility, Ricoh has streamlined its RICOH Pro C7200X series to three models: the RICOH Pro C7200X, RICOH Pro C7210X and RICOH Pro C7210SX. Each comes standard with four-color print at an affordable price point, and customers can then choose to activate 5th Color capabilities based on their own business needs.

Activating the 5th Color station is as simple as choosing an activation plan, and empowers printers to produce high-value, five-color applications that help them stand out from the competition, including:

Embellishing high-end jobs using gold and silver toners

Ensuring brand integrity and expanding color gamut

Reproducing realistic flesh tones on colored media using white toner

Enhancing print's impact using clear toner to make specific details pop

Creating unique, distinctive security patterns and watermarks with invisible red toner

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh or #5thColorFriday.

| About Ricoh |



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.