New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS Of $0.30 Up 30%, And $0.31 On A Non-GAAP Basis, Up 35% Compared To The Year-Ago Quarter On Good Loan Growth, Higher PPNR, A Stable Net Interest Margin, And Strong Deposit Growth

Third Quarter 2021 Summary

Continued Double-Digit EPS Growth

• Earnings/Net Income : - Diluted EPS of $0.30, up 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.31, up 35%, excluding $6 million in merger-related expenses. - Net income available to common shareholders totaled $140 million, up 31% compared to third quarter 2020. - On a non-GAAP basis, net income available to common shareholders, excluding merger-related expenses, totaled $145 million, up 36%. - Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), on a non-GAAP basis, was $198 million, up 19% compared to third quarter 2020; excluding merger related expenses, totaled $204 million, on a non-GAAP basis, up 22%. - Recovery of credit losses was $1 million compared to a provision on credit losses of $13 million in the year-ago quarter. - The efficiency ratio was 38.84%. - Return on average assets was 1.04% and return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.69%. - On a non-GAAP basis, return on average tangible assets was 1.08% and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 13.89%.

• Net Interest Margin/Income : - Net interest margin increased 15 basis points year-over-year to 2.44%, but declined sequentially, due to lower prepayments. - Prepayment income totaled $16 million compared to $27 million in the previous quarter. - Excluding prepayment income, the NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, would have been 2.32%, up two basis points sequentially. - Net interest income totaled $318 million, up 13% compared to third quarter 2020.

• Balance Sheet Trends : - Total loans held for investment rose $858 million to $43.7 billion on a year-over-year basis and $112 million on a linked-quarter basis. - Multi-family loans increased $738 million on a year-over-year basis and $298 million on a linked-quarter basis. - Specialty finance loans increased $115 million year-over-year, but declined $81 million on a linked-quarter basis. - Loan-related deposits totaled $4.2 billion, up $265 million compared to the previous quarter. - Non-interest bearing deposits rose $355 million on a linked-quarter basis and $1.8 billion year-over-year.

• Asset Quality : - NPAs declined 8% compared to the previous quarter and were six basis points of total assets. - As of September 30, 2021, full-payment deferrals were zero, while deferred loans paying interest-only and escrow totaled $914 million, down 9% compared to the previous quarter. - The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2021 was $200 million, representing 711.96% of total non-performing loans and 0.46% of total loans.

• Capital Position at September 30, 2021 : - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.92%. - Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.13%. - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.11%. - Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.50%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $149 million, up 28% compared to the $116 million we reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $140 million, up 31% compared to the $107 million we reported for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.30, up 30% compared to the $0.23 reported for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding merger-related expenses of $6 million, diluted earnings per share were $0.31 on a non-GAAP basis, up 35%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $446 million, up 39% compared to the $321 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income available for common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $421 million, up 42% compared to the $296 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $0.90, up 43% compared to the $0.63 reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding merger-related expenses of $16 million, diluted earnings per share were $0.93 on a non-GAAP basis, up 48%.

Commenting on the Company's third-quarter operating performance, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi said: "We generated solid results, during the quarter, highlighted by double-digit year-over-year EPS growth, driven by higher PPNR, continued NIM expansion, stable operating expenses, strong deposit growth, and solid asset quality. Additionally, the $0.90 of diluted EPS and the $0.93, on a non-GAAP basis, we recorded for the first nine months of 2021, are the best diluted EPS we have reported in the first nine months of a year since 2010.

"Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, were $0.31 per share, up 35% from the third quarter of last year as the net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.44% compared to the third-quarter 2020 margin driven primarily by a lower cost of deposits. We continue to make significant strides in both growing our deposits and shifting the mix to core deposits. Total deposits rose $444 million or 5% annualized compared to the previous quarter. Certificates of deposits declined 10% on an annualized basis compared to the prior quarter, while all other deposit categories rose. This reflects growth in our Banking as a Service business and continued success in gathering deposits from our borrowers.

"We were pleased to see good growth in the multi-family portfolio, despite modest overall loan growth. Multi-family loans on a linked-quarter basis increased to nearly $33 billion, up about $300 million or 4% annualized compared to the previous quarter, while total loans held for investment rose 1% on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter.

"Asset quality metrics improved as non-performing assets declined 8% and 33%, compared to the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Loan deferrals consisting primarily of loans paying interest-only and escrow declined to $914 million or 2% of total loans, while loans on full-payment deferral remained at zero.

"As for our pending strategic merger with Flagstar, both sets of shareholders overwhelmingly approved the planned merger on August 4th. We continue to make significant progress on the integration planning front, while we await regulatory approval. At this point, it does not appear that regulatory approval will be received in time to close the merger during the fourth quarter of 2021. We now estimate an anticipated closing as soon in 2022 as we can obtain regulatory approvals.

"Also during the third quarter, we announced our investment in, and entered into a partnership with, Figure Technologies, one of the leading Fintech companies focusing on payment systems and lending, via blockchain technology. We believe this partnership will support our strategic priorities including leveraging blockchain technology to support a faster and less expensive payments system, reducing the cost and complexity of the mortgage business, and supporting financial inclusion in banking and credit.

"Lastly, I am proud to announce that our bank subsidiary, New York Community Bank was named the number 1 bank in the country for the best overall customer experience, based on a survey conducted by American Banker and creative experience firm, Monigle. This is a tremendous achievement and recognition. Congratulations go out to all of our team members who made this happen. This accomplishment speaks volumes about who we are and the caliber of our organization."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $13.94 as of October 26, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 4.9%. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of November 6, 2021.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

At September 30, 2021, total assets were $57.9 billion, up $1.6 billion or 4% on an annualized basis compared to December 31, 2020, and up $421 million or 3% annualized compared to June 30, 2021. Compared to the previous quarter, growth was driven by an increase in loans, specifically in the multi-family segment, and a $436 million or 21% increase in the level of cash and cash equivalents. This growth was funded by continued growth in deposits, mainly growth in non-interest bearing accounts.

Total loans and leases held for investment of $43.7 billion rose $112 million or 1% annualized compared to June 30, 2021. Third quarter loan growth was led by an increase in the multi-family loan segment, partially offset by declines in the other segments.

Total deposits of $34.6 billion rose $444 million or 5% annualized compared to the previous quarter. Core deposits (total deposits excluding CDs), especially non-interest bearing deposits, continued to increase, while certificates of deposits ("CDs") declined.

Borrowed funds totaled $15.4 billion, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Loans

At September 30, 2021, the multi-family portfolio increased $298 million to $32.9 billion, compared to $32.6 billion at June 30, 2021, and on a year-over-year basis, multi-family loans rose $738 million.

The specialty finance portfolio decreased $81 million to $3.2 billion compared to June 30, 2021, while on a year-over-year basis, the specialty finance portfolio grew $115 million.

The CRE portfolio declined on both a linked-quarter and year-over-year basis. CRE loans declined $98 million on a linked-quarter basis to $6.7 billion and $170 million on a year-over-year basis.

Originations

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, loans and leases originated for investment totaled $3.0 billion, down 4% compared to the previous quarter and exceeded the second quarter pipeline by $1.6 billion. On a linked-quarter basis, specialty finance originations increased 31%, while multi-family originations declined 14%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, loans and leases originated for investment totaled $8.6 billion, down 5% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Multi-family loan originations declined 10% while specialty finance originations declined 14%.

Pipeline

Heading into the final quarter of 2021, the current pipeline stands at $1.9 billion with 80% of this amount representing new money. The current pipeline includes $1.4 billion of multi-family loans, $131 million of CRE loans, $338 million in specialty finance loans and leases, and $33 million in C&I loans.

Asset Quality

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") at September 30, 2021 declined modestly compared to June 30, 2021 levels. Total NPAs were $37 million, down 8% compared to $40 million in the prior quarter. This represents six basis points of total assets compared to seven basis points of total assets in the previous quarter. Total non-performing loans ("NPLs") at September 30, 2021 declined to $28 million or six basis points of total loans compared to $32 million or seven basis points of total loans in the previous quarter.

During the third quarter, total loans 30-89 days past due increased to $447 million compared to $35 million during the second quarter of 2021. Approximately $377 million of this increase is related to multiple loans to one borrower and consists primarily of multi-family and mixed-use properties, all of which are in the 30 days past due category. The Company is working with the borrower and has entered into a CARES Act deferral agreement for the loans in question. The loans have an original weighted average LTV of 57% and the Bank is well collateralized. Therefore, we do not expect to incur any losses on this relationship.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $200 million, relatively flat compared to June 30, 2021 and up $6 million compared to December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the ACL represented 711.96% of total non-performing loans and 0.46% of total loans.

Loan Deferral Program Update



At September 30, 2021, deferred loans paying interest-only and escrow totaled $914 million, down $86 million or 9% compared to the balance at June 30, 2021. On a year-over-year basis, loan deferrals declined from $5.8 billion to $914 million or 84%.

Deposits

At September 30, 2021, deposits totaled $34.6 billion, up $444 million on a linked-quarter basis and up $2.9 billion on a year-over-year basis. Deposit growth during the third quarter was centered on non-interest bearing accounts, while CD balances continued to decline. Non-interest bearing deposits rose $355 million on a linked-quarter basis and $1.8 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Included in non-interest bearing deposits are deposits related to our Banking as a Service initiative, which totaled $1.4 billion at September 30, 2021. Also included in total deposits were $4.2 billion of loan-related deposits, deposits from our borrowers, which increased $265 million during the quarter, and $652 million since December 31, 2020.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's capital position remains strong at both the holding company level and at the Bank level, as all of our regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification.

The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)

















New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

















Common equity tier 1 ratio

9.92

%

9.84

%

9.69

% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.13





11.05





10.96



Total risk-based capital ratio

13.11





13.05





13.02



Leverage capital ratio

8.50





8.25





8.43



New York Community Bank

















Common equity tier 1 ratio

12.32

%

12.26

%

12.22

% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.32





12.26





12.22



Total risk-based capital ratio

12.76





12.71





12.67



Leverage capital ratio

9.41





9.15





9.40







(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income increased $36 million or 13% on a year-over-year basis. The higher level of net interest income was driven by a $39 million or 29% decrease in interest expense as funding costs declined while interest income was flat. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $415 million compared to $418 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The year-over-year improvement in interest expense was driven by a lower cost of deposits, which declined 50 basis points to 0.35% during the current third quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. Accordingly, interest expense on deposits dropped 57% to $26 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $61 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Included in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is $16 million of prepayment income, down 41% or $11 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis would have been $302 million, down $2 million or 3% annualized compared to the previous quarter.





















September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended



compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 (dollars in millions)























Total interest income $ 415



$ 431



$ 418



-4%

-1% Total interest expense

97





100





136



-3%

-29% Net interest income $ 318



$ 331



$ 282



-4%

13% Less:























Total prepayment income

16





27





12



-41%

33% Net interest income excluding prepayment income $ 302



$ 304



$ 270



-1%

12%

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $967 million, up $175 million or 22% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As with our quarterly results, our year-to-date results were also driven by lower interest expense. Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $188 million or 38% to $302 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, while interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 declined modestly.

On a year-over-year basis, deposit costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 declined 81 basis points to 0.40% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $175 million or 67% to $87 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Prepayment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $63 million, up $29 million or 85% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis was $904 million, up $146 million or 19%.



For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



% Change (dollars in millions)













Total interest income $ 1,269



$ 1,282



-1% Total interest expense

302





490



-38% Net interest income $ 967



$ 792



22% Less:













Total prepayment income

63





34



85% Net interest income excluding prepayment income $ 904



$ 758



19%

Net Interest Margin

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.44%, down six basis points sequentially and up 15 basis points year-over-year. Prepayment income contributed 12 basis points to the third quarter 2021 NIM compared to 20 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and nine basis points in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the NIM on a non-GAAP basis would have been 2.32%, up 12 basis points on a year-over-year basis and up two basis points sequentially.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the NIM rose 32 basis points to 2.48% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Prepayment income contributed 16 basis points to the NIM for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the NIM on a non-GAAP basis was 2.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up 23 basis points compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $1 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $13 million in the year-ago quarter and a recovery of $4 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net charge-offs were zero compared to net recoveries of $1 million in the year-ago quarter and net recoveries of $6 million in the prior quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $1 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $51 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded net recoveries of $7 million for the first nine months of September 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $13 million or 0.03% of average loans for the first nine months of 2020.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, PPNR rose $31 million or 19% to $198 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. This year's third quarter includes $6 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, PPNR would have increased $37 million or 22% to $204 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, PPNR totaled $606 million, up $146 million or 32% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding year-to-date merger-related expenses of $16 million, PPNR would have increased $162 million to $622 million.





















September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended



compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 (dollars in millions)























Net interest income $ 318



$ 331



$ 282



-4%

13% Non-interest income

15





16





14



-6%

7% Total revenues

333





347





296



-4%

13% Total non-interest expense

135





139





129



-3%

5% Pre-(recovery of) provision for net revenue (PPNR)

198





208





167



-5%

19% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)





(4)





13



-75%

-108% Income before taxes

199





212





154



-6%

29% Income tax expense

50





60





38



-17%

32% Net Income

149





152





116



-2%

28% Preferred stock dividends

9





8





9



13%

0% Net income available to common shareholders $ 140



$ 144



$ 107



-3%

31%





























For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



% Change (dollars in millions)













Net interest income $ 967



$ 792



22% Non-interest income

45





46



-2% Total revenues

1,012





838



21% Total non-interest expense

406





378



7% Pre-(recovery of) provision for net revenue (PPNR)

606





460



32% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)





51



-102% Income before taxes

607





409



48% Income tax expense

161





88



83% Net Income

446





321



39% Preferred stock dividends

25





25



0% Net income available to common shareholders $ 421



$ 296



42%

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest income was $15 million, up $1 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income totaled $45 million, down $1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The year-ago nine-month period included net gain on securities of $1 million compared to no such gain during the comparable period of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest expenses were $135 million, up $6 million or 5% on a year-over-year basis and down $4 million or 3% on a linked-quarter basis. Included in third-quarter 2021 results are $6 million in merger-related expenses related to our strategic partnership with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., compared to $10 million in such expenses during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding this expense, total non-interest expense on a non-GAAP basis would have been $129 million, unchanged compared to both the previous and year-ago quarters. The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 38.84%, up modestly compared to 37.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest expenses were $406 million, up $28 million or 7% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding merger-related expenses of $16 million, total non-interest expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $390 million, up $12 million or 3% on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 38.58% compared to 45.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, income tax expense totaled $50 million, down $10 million or 17% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 25.19%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, income tax expense was $161 million. The effective tax rate for the year-to-date period was 26.48% due to the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses and an increase in the New York State tax rate.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At September 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $57.9 billion, loans of $43.7 billion, deposits of $34.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)







(dollars in millions, except share data)











Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,522



$ 1,948

Securities:











Available-for-sale



5,898





5,813

Equity investments with readily











determinable fair values, at fair value



16





32

Total securities



5,914





5,845

Loans held for sale



-





117

Mortgage loans held for investment:











Multi-family



32,863





32,261

Commercial real estate



6,718





6,839

One-to-four family



171





236

Acquisition, development, and construction



198





90

Total mortgage loans held for investment



39,950





39,426

Other loans and leases held for investment:











Specialty Finance



3,171





3,057

Commercial and industrial



560





394

Other loans



6





7

Total other loans and leases held for investment



3,737





3,458

Total loans and leases held for investment



43,687





42,884

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases



(200)





(194

Total loans and leases held for investment and held for sale, net



43,487





42,807

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



684





714

Premises and equipment, net



274





287

Operating lease right-of-use assets



252





267

Goodwill



2,426





2,426

Other assets



2,331





2,012

Total assets

$ 57,890



$ 56,306

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:











Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

$ 13,028



$ 12,610

Savings accounts



7,979





6,416

Certificates of deposit



8,724





10,331

Non-interest-bearing accounts



4,890





3,080

Total deposits



34,621





32,437

Borrowed funds:











Wholesale borrowings



14,778





15,428

Junior subordinated debentures



360





360

Subordinated notes



296





296

Total borrowed funds



15,434





16,084

Operating lease liabilities



252





267

Other liabilities



616





676

Total liabilities



50,923





49,464

Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):











Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)



503





503

Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and











490,439,070 shares issued; and 465,020,799 and 463,901,808 shares outstanding, respectively)



5





5

Paid-in capital in excess of par



6,119





6,123

Retained earnings



678





494

Treasury stock, at cost (25,418,271 and 26,537,262 shares, respectively)



(246)





(258

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:











Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax



(22)





67

Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax



(52)





(59

Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges, net of tax



(18)





(33

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(92)





(25

Total shareholders' equity



6,967





6,842

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 57,890



$ 56,306



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020



2021

2020

























(dollars in millions, except per share data)





















Interest Income:





















Loans and leases $ 376

$ 386

$ 380



$ 1,145

$ 1,154

Securities and money market investments

39



45



38





124



128

Total interest income

415



431



418





1,269



1,282

























Interest Expense:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

8



7



9





24



48

Savings accounts

7



7



8





20



25

Certificates of deposit

11



14



44





43



189

Borrowed funds

71



72



75





215



228

Total interest expense

97



100



136





302



490

Net interest income

318



331



282





967



792

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)



(4)



13





(1)



51

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses

319



335



269





968



741

























Non-Interest Income:





















Fee income

6



6



5





17



16

Bank-owned life insurance

7



8



7





22



24

Net gains on securities

-



-



-





-



1

Other income

2



2



2





6



5

Total non-interest income

15



16



14





45



46

























Non-Interest Expense:





















Operating expenses:





















Compensation and benefits

77



74



74





229



229

Occupancy and equipment

22



22



24





65



63

General and administrative

30



33



31





96



86

Total operating expenses

129



129



129





390



378

Merger-related expenses

6



10



-





16



-

Total non-interest expense

135



139



129





406



378

Income before income taxes

199



212



154





607



409

Income tax expense

50



60



38





161



88

Net Income

149



152



116





446



321

Preferred stock dividends

9



8



9





25



25

Net income available to common shareholders $ 140

$ 144

$ 107



$ 421

$ 296

























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.23



$ 0.90

$ 0.63

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.23



$ 0.90

$ 0.63



























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the



At or for the



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

(dollars in millions) 2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,967



$ 6,916



$ 6,735



$ 6,967



$ 6,735

Less: Goodwill

(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)

Preferred stock

(503)





(503)





(503)





(503)





(503)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 4,038



$ 3,987



$ 3,806



$ 4,038



$ 3,806































Total Assets $ 57,890



$ 57,469



$ 54,932



$ 57,890



$ 54,932

Less: Goodwill

(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)

Tangible Assets $ 55,464



$ 55,043



$ 52,506



$ 55,464



$ 52,506































Average common stockholders' equity $ 6,474



$ 6,368



$ 6,219



$ 6,404



$ 6,187

Less: Average goodwill

(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 4,048



$ 3,942



$ 3,793



$ 3,978



$ 3,761































Average Assets $ 57,307



$ 58,114



$ 54,269



$ 57,246



$ 53,823

Less: Average goodwill

(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)





(2,426)

Average tangible assets $ 54,881



$ 55,688



$ 51,843



$ 54,820



$ 51,397































Net income available to common stockholders $ 140



$ 144



$ 107



$ 421



$ 296

GAAP MEASURES:



























Return on average assets (1)

1.04 %



1.04 %



0.85 %



1.04 %



0.80 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2)

8.69





9.00





6.92





8.77





6.40

Book value per common share $ 13.90



$ 13.79



$ 13.43



$ 13.90



$ 13.43

Common stockholders' equity to total assets

11.17





11.16





11.34





11.17





11.34

NON-GAAP MEASURES:



























Return on average tangible assets (1)

1.08 %



1.09 %



0.89 %



1.08 %



0.83 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2)

13.89





14.54





11.34





14.12





10.52

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.68



$ 8.57



$ 8.20



$ 8.68



$ 8.20

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets

7.28





7.24





7.25





7.28





7.25







(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common shareholders' equity recorded during that period.



While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income available to common shareholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude expenses to our pending merger with Flagstar and the revaluation of deferred taxes related to New York State tax rate change are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.





For the Three



For the Nine





Months Ended



Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021



2021

Net income - GAAP

$ 149



$ 446

Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)



5





15

Revaluation of deferred taxes related to New York State tax rate change



-





2

Net income - non-GAAP



154





463

Preferred stock dividends



9





25

Net income available to common shareholders - non-GAAP

$ 145



$ 438















Diluted earnings per common share - GAAP

$ 0.30



$ 0.90

Diluted earnings per common share - non-GAAP

$ 0.31



$ 0.93















(1) Certain merger-related expenses are non-deductible.













While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses, particularly in view of the volatility of the provision for credit losses resulting from the implementation of CECL and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR excluding merger-related expenses to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:





















September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended



compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 (dollars in millions)























Net interest income $ 318



$ 331



$ 282



-4%

13% Non-interest income

15





16





14



-6%

7% Total revenues

333





347





296



-4%

13% Total non-interest expense

135





139





129



-3%

5% Pre-(recovery of) provision for net revenue (non-GAAP)

198





208





167



-5%

19% Merger-related expenses

6





10





-



-40%

NM Pre-(recovery of) provision for net revenue excluding merger-related

expenses (non-GAAP)

204





218





167



-6%

22% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)





(4)





13



-75%

-108% Merger-related expenses

6





10





-



-40%

NM Income before taxes

199





212





154



-6%

29% Income tax expense

50





60





38



-17%

32% Net Income (GAAP) $ 149



$ 152



$ 116



-2%

28%





























For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



% Change (dollars in millions)













Net interest income $ 967



$ 792



22% Non-interest income

45





46



-2% Total revenues

1,012





838



21% Total non-interest expense

406





378



7% Pre-(recovery of) provision for net revenue (non-GAAP)

606





460



32% Merger-related expenses

16





-



NM Pre-provision net revenue excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)

622





460



35% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)





51



-102% Merger-related expenses

16





-



NM Income before taxes

607





409



48% Income tax expense

161





88



83% Net Income (GAAP) $ 446



$ 321



39%

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in millions)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net (1) $ 43,159

$ 376



3.48 % $ 42,817

$ 386



3.60 % $ 42,302

$ 380



3.60 % Securities (2)(3)

6,657



37



2.21



6,790



43



2.55



5,748



38



2.60

Interest-earning cash and cash

equivalents

2,109



2



0.40



3,415



2



0.27



1,224



—



0.10

Total interest-earning assets

51,925

$ 415



3.20 %

53,022

$ 431



3.25



49,274

$ 418



3.39

Non-interest-earning assets

5,382











5,092











4,995









Total assets $ 57,307









$ 58,114









$ 54,269









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and

money market accounts $ 12,783

$ 8



0.23 % $ 12,699

$ 7



0.24 % $ 11,232

$ 9



0.33 % Savings accounts

7,974



7



0.36



7,487



7



0.36



5,755



8



0.52

Certificates of deposit

8,716



11



0.53



9,154



14



0.58



11,654



44



1.52

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,473



26



0.35



29,340



28



0.38



28,641



61



0.85

Borrowed funds

15,529



71



1.84



15,724



72



1.82



15,139



75



1.97

Total interest-bearing liabilities

45,002

$ 97



0.87



45,064

$ 100



0.88



43,780

$ 136



1.24

Non-interest-bearing deposits

4,462











5,488











2,992









Other liabilities

866











691











775









Total liabilities

50,330











51,243











47,547









Stockholders' equity

6,977











6,871











6,722









Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity $ 57,307









$ 58,114









$ 54,269









Net interest income/interest rate

spread



$ 318



2.33 %



$ 331



2.37 %



$ 282



2.15 % Net interest margin









2.44 %









2.50 %









2.29 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities







1.15x









1.18x









1.13x



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Cost



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in millions)

































Assets:

































Interest-earning assets:

































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 42,905



$ 1,145





3.56 %

$ 41,890



$ 1,154





3.67 % Securities

6,655





118





2.38





6,004





126





2.79

Interest-earning cash and cash

equivalents

2,454





6





0.31





916





2





0.35

Total interest-earning assets

52,014



$ 1,269





3.25





48,810



$ 1,282





3.50

Non-interest-earning assets

5,232

















5,013













Total assets $ 57,246















$ 53,823













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Interest-bearing checking and money

market accounts $ 12,703



$ 24





0.25 %

$ 10,616



$ 48





0.60 % Savings accounts

7,396





20





0.36





5,310





25





0.62

Certificates of deposit

9,280





43





0.63





12,965





189





1.95

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,379





87





0.40





28,891





262





1.21

Borrowed funds

15,748





215





1.83





14,662





228





2.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

45,127



$ 302





0.90





43,553



$ 490





1.50

Non-interest-bearing deposits

4,402

















2,868













Other liabilities

810

















712













Total liabilities

50,339

















47,133













Stockholders' equity

6,907

















6,690













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,246















$ 53,823













Net interest income/interest rate spread





$ 967





2.35 %







$ 792





2.00 % Net interest margin













2.48 %















2.16 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities











1.15x















1.12x



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



(unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



(dollars in millions except share and per share data) 2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



PROFITABILITY MEASURES:





























Net income $ 149



$ 152



$ 116



$ 446



$ 321



Net income available to common shareholders

140





144





107





421





296



Basic earnings per common share

0.30





0.30





0.23





0.90





0.63



Diluted earnings per common share

0.30





0.30





0.23





0.90





0.63



Return on average assets

1.04

%

1.04

%

0.85

%

1.04

%

0.80

% Return on average tangible assets (1)

1.08





1.09





0.89





1.08





0.83



Return on average common shareholders' equity

8.69





9.00





6.92





8.77





6.40



Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

13.89





14.54





11.34





14.12





10.52



Efficiency ratio (2)

38.84





37.11





43.47





38.58





45.05



Operating expenses to average assets

0.90





0.89





0.95





0.91





0.94



Interest rate spread

2.33





2.37





2.15





2.35





2.00



Net interest margin

2.44





2.50





2.29





2.48





2.16



Effective tax rate

25.19





28.38





24.89





26.48





21.50



Shares used for basic common EPS computation

464,047,337





464,092,947





461,780,959





463,813,827





462,898,726



Shares used for diluted common EPS computation

464,881,949





464,894,538





462,645,814





464,558,119





463,512,808



Common shares outstanding at the respective





























period-ends

465,020,799





465,056,962





463,904,084





465,020,799





463,904,084



































(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 11 of this release.



(2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.







































September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



CAPITAL MEASURES:

















Book value per common share $ 13.90



$ 13.79



$ 13.43



Tangible book value per common share (1)

8.68





8.57





8.20



Common shareholders' equity to total assets

11.17

%

11.16

%

11.34

% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.28





7.24





7.25























(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 11 of this release.





NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)



















September 30, 2021





compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30, September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021 2020























(dollars in millions, except share data)





















Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,522



$ 2,086



$ 1,459



21% 73% Securities:





















Available-for-sale

5,898





6,077





5,234



-3% 13% Equity investments with readily





















determinable fair values, at fair value

16





16





31



0% -48% Total securities

5,914





6,093





5,265



-3% 12% Loans held for sale

-





-





117



NM NM Mortgage loans held for investment:





















Multi-family

32,863





32,565





32,125



1% 2% Commercial real estate

6,718





6,816





6,888



-1% -2% One-to-four family

171





190





274



-10% -38% Acquisition, development, and construction

198





187





86



6% 130% Total mortgage loans held for investment

39,950





39,758





39,373



0% 1% Other loans and leases held for investment:





















Specialty Finance

3,171





3,252





3,056



-2% 4% Commercial and industrial

560





553





394



1% 42% Other loans

6





12





6



-50% 0% Total other loans and leases held for investment

3,737





3,817





3,456



-2% 8% Total loans and leases held for investment

43,687





43,575





42,829



0% 2% Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(200)





(202)





(188)



-1% 6% Total loans and leases held for investment and held for sale, net

43,487





43,373





42,758



0% 2% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

684





686





697



0% -2% Premises and equipment, net

274





278





290



-1% -6% Operating lease right-of-use assets

252





256





272



-2% -7% Goodwill

2,426





2,426





2,426



0% 0% Other assets

2,331





2,271





1,765



3% 32% Total assets $ 57,890



$ 57,469



$ 54,932



1% 5% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 13,028



$ 12,803



$ 11,694



2% 11% Savings accounts

7,979





7,890





5,965



1% 34% Certificates of deposit

8,724





8,949





10,990



-3% -21% Non-interest-bearing accounts

4,890





4,535





3,056



8% 60% Total deposits

34,621





34,177





31,705



1% 9% Borrowed funds:





















Wholesale borrowings

14,778





14,803





15,028



0% -2% Junior subordinated debentures

360





360





360



0% 0% Subordinated notes

296





296





295



0% 0% Total borrowed funds

15,434





15,459





15,683



0% -2% Operating lease liabilities

252





256





272



-2% -7% Other liabilities

616





661





537



-7% 15% Total liabilities

50,923





50,553





48,197



1% 6% Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





















Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)

503





503





503



0% 0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070; 490,439,070;





















and 490,439,070 shares issued; and 465,020,799; 465,056,962; and 463,904,084

5





5





5



0% 0% shares outstanding, respectively)





















Paid-in capital in excess of par

6,119





6,111





6,118



0% 0% Retained earnings

678





617





392



10% 73% Treasury stock, at cost 25,418,271; 25,382,108 and 26,534,986 shares, respectively)

(246)





(245)





(258)



0% -5% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





















Net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available for sale, net of tax

(22)





1





68



NM -132% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax

(52)





(54)





(55)



-4% -5% Net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges, net of tax

(18)





(22)





(38)



-18% -53% Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(92)





(75)





(25)



23% 268% Total shareholders' equity

6,967





6,916





6,735



1% 3% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,890



$ 57,469



$ 54,932



1% 5%

























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)









































September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended



compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30, September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021 2020























(dollars in millions, except per share data)





















Interest Income:





















Loans and leases $ 376



$ 386



$ 380



-3% -1% Securities and money market investments

39





45





38



-13% 3% Total interest income

415





431





418



-4% -1%























Interest Expense:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

8





7





9



14% -11% Savings accounts

7





7





8



0% -13% Certificates of deposit

11





14





44



-21% -75% Borrowed funds

71





72





75



-1% -5% Total interest expense

97





100





136



-3% -29% Net interest income

318





331





282



-4% 13% (Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(1)





(4)





13



NM NM Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses

319





335





269



-5% 19%























Non-Interest Income:





















Fee income

6





6





5



0% 20% Bank-owned life insurance

7





8





7



-13% 0% Net gains on securities

-





-





-



NM NM Other income

2





2





2



0% 0% Total non-interest income

15





16





14



-6% 7%























Non-Interest Expense:





















Operating expenses:





















Compensation and benefits

77





74





74



4% 4% Occupancy and equipment

22





22





24



0% -8% General and administrative

30





33





31



-9% -3% Total operating expenses

129





129





129



0% 0% Merger-related expenses

6





10





-



-40% NM Total non-interest expense

135





139





129



-3% 5% Income before income taxes

199





212





154



-6% 29% Income tax expense

50





60





38



-17% 32% Net Income

149





152





116



-2% 28% Preferred stock dividends

9





8





9



13% 0% Net income available to common shareholders $ 140



$ 144



$ 107



-3% 31%























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.23



0% 30% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.23



0% 30% Dividends per common share $ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



0% 0%

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

compared to





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



(dollars in millions)





























Total Interest Income $ 415



$ 431



$ 418





-4 %



-1 %

Prepayment Income:





























Loans $ 15



$ 22



$ 12





-32 %



25 %

Securities

1





5





—





-80 %

NM



Total prepayment income $ 16



$ 27



$ 12





-41 %



33 %

GAAP Net Interest Margin

2.44 %



2.50 %



2.29 %

-6 bp

15 bp

Adjustments:





























Less prepayment income from loans

-11 bp



-17 bp



-9 bp

6 bp

-2 bp

Less prepayment income from securities -1





-3





—



2 bp

-1 bp

Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin

-12 bp



-20 bp



-9 bp



8 bp

-3 bp

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) (1)

2.32 %



2.30 %



2.20 %

2 bp

12 bp







For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,











2021



2020



% Change



(dollars in millions)

















Total Interest Income $ 1,269



$ 1,282





-1 %

Prepayment Income:

















Loans $ 56



$ 33





70 %

Securities

7





1





600 %

Total prepayment income $ 63



$ 34





85 %

GAAP Net Interest Margin

2.48 %



2.16 %



33 bp

Adjustments:

















Less prepayment income from loans

-14 bp



-6 bp

-8 bp

Less prepayment income from securities

-2





-1





-1 bp

Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin

-16 bp



-7 bp

-9 bp

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) (1)

2.32 %



2.09 %

23 bp



While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates. Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT (unaudited)



















September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended



compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 (dollars in millions)























Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:























Multi-family $ 1,796



$ 2,078



$ 2,104



-14%

-15% Commercial real estate

143





70





170



104%

-16% One-to-four family residential

70





46





-



52%

NM Acquisition, development, and construction

18





70





19



-74%

-5% Total mortgage loans originated for investment

2,027





2,264





2,293



-10%

-12%

























Other Loans Originated for Investment:























Specialty Finance

796





606





590



31%

35% Other commercial and industrial

127





193





93



-34%

37% Other

2





2





1



0%

100% Total other loans originated for investment

925





801





684



15%

35% Total Loans Originated for Investment $ 2,952



$ 3,065



$ 2,977



-4%

-1%





For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



% Change (dollars in millions)













Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:













Multi-family $ 5,341



$ 5,935



-10% Commercial real estate

655





451



45% One-to-four family residential

138





45



207% Acquisition, development, and construction

94





25



276% Total mortgage loans originated for investment

6,228





6,456



-4%















Other Loans Originated for Investment:













Specialty Finance

1,943





2,247



-14% Other commercial and industrial

383





273



40% Other

5





3



67% Total other loans originated for investment

2,331





2,523



-8% Total Loans Originated for Investment $ 8,559



$ 8,979



-5%

















NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)

























The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:













































September 30, 2021



















compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30, (dollars in millions) 2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 Non-Performing Assets:























Non-accrual mortgage loans:























Multi-family $ 8



$ 9



$ 4



-11%

100% Commercial real estate

12





12





12



0%

0% One-to-four family residential

1





2





2



-50%

-50% Acquisition, development, and construction

-





-





-



NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans

21





23





18



-9%

17% Other non-accrual loans (1)

7





9





27



-22%

-74% Total non-performing loans

28





32





45



-13%

-38% Repossessed assets (2)

9





8





10



13%

-10% Total non-performing assets $ 37



$ 40



$ 55



-8%

-33%



(1) Includes $7 million, $9 million and $24 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $5 million, $5 million and $8 million of repossessed taxi medallions at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.



The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:

















September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020













Non-performing loans to total loans

0.06%

0.07%

0.11% Non-performing assets to total assets

0.06

0.07

0.10 Allowance for losses on loans to non-performing loans

711.96

641.41

415.22 Allowance for losses on loans to total loans

0.46

0.46

0.44



The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:













































September 30, 2021



















compared to

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



June 30,

September 30,

2021



2021



2020



2021

2020 (dollars in millions)























Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:























Multi-family $ 426



$ 9



$ -



4633%

NM Commercial real estate

11





15





3



-27%

267% One-to-four family residential

10





-





2



NM

400% Acquisition, development, and construction

-





-





-



NM

NM Other (1)

-





11





-



-100%

NM Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 447



$ 35



$ 5



1177%

8840%

























(1) Does not include any taxi medallion loans at the respective dates.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:

































For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

(dollars in millions)



























Charge-offs:



























Multi-family $ -



$ 1



$ -



$ 1



$ -

Commercial real estate

-





-





-





-





-

One-to-four family residential

1





-





-





1





-

Acquisition, development, and



























construction

-





-





-





-





-

Other (1)

-





-





1





4





15

Total charge-offs $ 1



$ 1



$ 1



$ 6



$ 15































Recoveries:



























Multi-family $ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Commercial real estate

-





(2)





(1)





(2)





(1)

One-to-four family residential

-





-





-





-





-

Acquisition, development, and



























construction

-





-





-





-





-

Other (1)

(1)





(5)





(1)





(11)





(1)

Total recoveries

(1)





(7)





(2)





(13)





(2)































Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ -



$ (6)



$ (1)



$ (7)



$ 13





























































Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (2)

0.00 %



(0.01) %



0.00 %



(0.02) %



0.03 %



(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $(1) million, $(1) million, and $(1) million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 and $0 and $9 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. (2) Three and nine months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

