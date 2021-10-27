New Travel Company Aims To Disrupt Industry With Unique Platform, Proprietary Technology

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the busy holiday travel on the horizon, industry leaders Nick Reid and Todd Copley has recently launched nomad.me, a new travel subscription service poised to disrupt the industry with breakthrough aggregation technology and a zero commission markup model.

Aimed at savvy leisure and business travelers looking to maximize value, the new platform enables members to pay $295 annually to access the company's proprietary technology to book the lowest possible rates – with a savings up to 60% – at over two million hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises and more.

According to Reid – who has worked in every facet of the travel industry, including for such industry leaders as Thai Airways International – this community-based subscription model allows members to exclusively access the company's proprietary aggregation booking engine.

"We are focused on revolutionizing the travel industry with an easier and improved buying experience, offering the best possible pricing because there are no markups or commissions," he says.

Copley, a longtime travel industry executive with expertise in the global tour operator sector, travel product development and international hospitality contracting, says nomad.me dovetails into a growing trend – embracing a membership model accelerated by online perusing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the launch of nomad.me, we are meeting a growing demand with forward thinking technology," he said. "The subscription economy was on the rise before the pandemic but intensified its reach into nearly every industry as the outbreak persisted. This trend is expected to continue."

nomad.me is a community-based travel subscription business that allows members of its closed user group to access a proprietary aggregation booking engine.

