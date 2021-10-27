Healogics 8th Annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign, Chronic Wound Healing through Specialized Care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care services, is proud to announce the eighth annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign throughout the month of November, which is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The Healogics wound care specialists, at the more than 600 Healogics Wound Care Centers® nationwide, will be raising awareness of the importance of early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers.

2021 Diabetes Awareness Infographic

Diabetic foot ulcers are a leading cause of lower-limb amputations and according to the American Diabetes Association, an average of 10 Americans will undergo an amputation due to diabetes every hour. Of the 34.2 million Americans currently living with diabetes, up to 25% may develop a diabetic foot ulcer. These hard-to-heal wounds often go undetected due to the lack of feeling in the lower extremities due to nerve damage caused by diabetes.

The 2021 Diabetes Awareness Infographic provides important statistics about diabetes, foot wounds and amputations. It shares the hypothetical story of a person living with diabetes who discovers a wound on her foot and seeks specialized care. Research shows that specialized wound care increases healing rates while decreasing the potential of an amputation.

The Healogics Diabetes Awareness Campaign is part of the year-long 2021 The Year of Healing program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations. The 2021 Diabetes Awareness Toolkit includes patient-education resources, including foot check guidelines and clinical research regarding advanced treatments for diabetic foot ulcers, including studies reviewing the effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Visit the DiabetesWoundAwareness.com webpage to learn more.

About Healogics

Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research for better outcomes and a better way to provide care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healogics, LLC