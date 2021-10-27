Dockwater Announces Open Season to Finalize Customers

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dockwater BV ("Dockwater") is pleased to announce that is launching an Open Season process for its industrial water facility at the Port of Antwerp. Having secured its initial launch customers, Dockwater wishes to offer all remaining potential customers the opportunity to procure high-quality industrial process water and demineralized water. Dockwater is the only facility that will offer industrial customers a source of process water that does not consume drinking water.

At the completion of this process on 31 January 2022, Dockwater will finalize the size of its facility, complete its remaining permits, and start construction by the end of 2022, with water supply beginning two years later in 2024.

The objective of the Open Season is to finalize the level of demand from customers who wish to cease using the already-stressed regional drinking water supply and move to a truly non-drinking water -- and much more efficient and lower-cost -- process water supply.

The timeline, water pricing and major terms of the Open Season can be found on the Company's website at https://dockwater.be/open-season/. By publishing its water pricing, Dockwater provides a level of transparency to all of its customers that is not provided by the other companies selling drinking water to industrial customers.

Currently, all industrial facilities at the Port of Antwerp consume drinking water, as it is the only source of water currently available. Even future projects by the local utility to supply process water to the Port will consume drinking water to do so. Dockwater is different – it will use brackish port water and recycled wastewater to provide process water to customers at the Port of Antwerp – a circular solution that completely eliminates the use of drinking water.

With a commitment to use 100% green electricity, Dockwater represents a truly sustainable solution to reduce the pressure created by growing industrial consumption of limited fresh water supplies in the Flemish region.

Anthony Gordon, a representative of Dockwater said, "We are pleased to work with those companies at the Port of Antwerp who are focused on securing an attractive supply of process water at a lower cost while simultaneously contributing to the sustainability of the drinking water supply in the entire Flemish region. We are committed to be a reliable partner to industrial companies and through this Open Season process provide a level of transparency to the industrial water sector that is unprecedented in the Port."

About Dockwater

Dockwater BV is developing a desalination plant to provide process water to industrial companies operating in the Port of Antwerp, allowing industry to substantially reduce its consumption of drinking water as well as its overall consumption of water, while increasing the resiliency of water supply in the whole Flemish region. The development of the Dockwater project is being led by AVAIO Capital, and Dockwater is jointly owned by AVAIO Capital and Macquarie Capital. More information can be found at http://www.dockwater.be

AVAIO Capital is an infrastructure investment firm focused on the development and construction of new sustainable infrastructure assets throughout North America and Europe in four sectors: digital, water, energy transition and transportation. Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, and specializes in infrastructure development with more than US$ 20 billion of projects under construction or development.

