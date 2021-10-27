Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Rides on Election Day

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help reduce transportation barriers as residents head to the polls, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is offering free Bluebikes rides on Election Day (Tuesday, November 2), providing voters a convenient and socially distant transit option. Complimentary rides will be available across the Bluebikes system's 11 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, a publicly-owned bike share managed by municipal staff.

For the second consecutive year, Blue Cross is leveraging its Bluebikes sponsorship to demonstrate its commitment to increasing access to the polls. A study conducted by professors at Harvard University and Boston University found that lack of access to a car is a significant obstacle to voting and decreases turnout. Among the sector of voters in the study with access to a car, 66% voted in a recent general election, while only 36% without a car voted.

"We're proud to help remove transportation barriers as citizens exercise their right to vote," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "Bluebikes is an easy transportation option that is accessible to residents across Metro Boston, including those in underserved or underrepresented communities who may face challenges reaching their polling place. We hope residents who plan to vote on Election Day will take advantage of complimentary Bluebikes rides."

Riders can access free, unlimited two-hour trips from any of the more than 400 Bluebikes stations across the system by downloading and opening the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and choosing "Get a Pass." Riders interested in taking Bluebikes to the polls can visit www.bluebikes.com/map to find the closest station to their polling venue.

Blue Cross is in the fourth year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 400 stations and 4000 bikes across 11 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

