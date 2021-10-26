The Refrigeration School, Inc. Donates and Installs Ice Machine for Arizona's Largest Animal Sanctuary

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Refrigeration School, Inc., in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, recently donated and installed an ice machine at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary in Queen Creek, to help protect more than 100 special needs animals from severe heat.

The machine was installed by four RSI students who are currently training in the school's refrigeration program, as well as one instructor. The students were responsible for uninstalling the machine from Clear Channel Outdoor, then transporting and installing in its new home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Aimee's Animal Sanctuary is a local farm and non-profit that cares for neglected and special needs animals. It was voted as one of the top 10 animal sanctuaries in the United States. Each year, the farm goes through hundreds of bags of ice to keep more than 100 animals cool during the hot summer months. Aimee, who founded the sanctuary, said that this donation will save them from not only spending the money to buy the ice, but also having to find a place to store it.

"Giving back to the local community is one of our core values at RSI," said David Eaker, president of The Refrigeration School, Inc. "Once we learned these animals were in need we were happy to partner with Clear Channel to make this donation happen and give our students some real-world experience."

ABOUT: The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) was founded in Phoenix in 1965 and has been training students for sustainable HVAC careers for more than 60 years. Offering hands-on education with a strong emphasis on the highly sought-after electrical skills, diagnostic and mechanical technology proficiency employers seek, RSI's programs include Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating Technologies, Electro-Mechanical Technologies (HVAC-R), Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, and an online solar certification training. RSI is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education. For more information, including graduation rates and the median debt of students who complete RSI programs, visit www.rsi.edu or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

Aimee's Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming and spreading awareness about animals in need while creating a healing environment for differently abled humans. With more than 5 acres and 100 animals, Aimee's Animal Farm is the largest animal sanctuary in Arizona and has been voted as one of the Top 10 animal sanctuaries in the U.S. by veganuniversal.com. People of all ages, sizes and abilities are invited to visit the farm to feed, cuddle and play with the animals in hopes that it will provide a healing and therapeutic experience for all. For more information, visit www.aimeesfarmanimalsanctuary.org/

Scooter, who was born paralyzed and now uses a wheelchair, is one of many animals saved by Aimee's Animal Sanctuary. Credit: Aimee's Animal Sanctuary

Students from RSI arrive to install a new ice machine at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary. Credit: The Refrigeration School, Inc.

RSI students install ice machine at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary is the largest in Arizona and serves more than 100 special needs animals. Credit: The Refrigeration School, Inc.

Aimee's Animal Sanctuary serves more than 100 neglected and special needs animals. The ice machine will save them from not only having to buy ice but having to find a place to store it during the hot summer months. Credit: The Refrigeration School, Inc.

RSI students worked with their instructor to uninstall, transport and reinstall this ice machine at it's new home. Credit: The Refrigeration School, Inc.

