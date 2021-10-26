Invesco Expands QQQ Innovation Suite to Include Two ESG ETF Offerings

Building on the QQQ Innovation Suite's year of success, Invesco and Nasdaq introduce more choices for investors looking to personalize their access to Nasdaq-listed companies

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the expansion of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite with the introduction of two new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ETF offerings. The launch of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) and Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) advances the firm's goal of offering investors the benefit of personalizing their exposure to the innovative companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite now includes six different investment structures that complement Invesco QQQ:

"Invesco has been fortunate to work in lockstep with Nasdaq for almost two decades, finding beneficial ways to offer investors all over the globe access to Nasdaq-listed companies," said Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs & Indexed Strategies, Invesco. "Today's launch will mark our continued collaboration. We are confident that the new Invesco QQMG and QQJG ETFs will bridge innovation and ESG to offer every type of investor a unique way to help meet their desired investment outcomes."

Just over one year ago, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite reconceptualized access to innovation with the launch of QQQM and QQQJ, which track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index™, respectively. To date, the QQQ Innovation Suite has enabled investors to tilt their investment exposure towards precise attributes that best suit their investment goals while still capturing category-defining companies, with a known legacy of innovating in their respective markets, represented in Invesco QQQ. This personalized exposure has resonated with investors, and together QQQM and QQQJ have gathered $3.4 Billion in AUM in one year.2

Through the launch of QQMG and QQJG, which track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index® and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™, respectively, Invesco expands this exposure to ESG, by giving investors the option to access to the same companies as QQQM and QQQJ, but with a tilt towards ESG-related values. While the original composition of both the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index™ was already predisposed to companies favorable to ESG, the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index™ and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™ both include additional layers of ESG analysis. In constructing these ESG indexes, Nasdaq filters constituent companies through a robust set of ESG criteria utilizing Sustainalytics' market leading ESG data. The indexes adjust constituent company weightings based on how effectively the companies are managing ESG risk, more favorably weighing companies with low ESG risk scores, and excluding companies with high ESG risk scores. In applying this methodology, every company remaining in the indexes is reweighted in consideration of its ESG risk score; only six companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index did not qualify for inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index, and 10 companies in the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index did not qualify for inclusion in the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index.3

"The interest in integrating ESG considerations into investment portfolios is on the rise globally. We are pleased to work with Invesco to introduce a refined and ESG-friendly version of one of the world's most preeminent benchmarks," said Lauren Dillard, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq. "The strength of Nasdaq-100 Index underscores the innovation and transformative changes of the companies within their respective industries. Our partnership with Invesco continues to expand the suite of Nasdaq-100 and other Nasdaq index-based products to provide investors with optionality that can meet their preferences and help achieve investment goals."

Since its inception over 35 years ago, the Nasdaq-100 Index has become the world's preeminent large-cap growth index.4 Although the Nasdaq-100 Index is most closely connected with the technology sector, approximately 50% of the index constituents come from other sectors and industries.5 However, many of the companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index, regardless of their sectors, consistently have a higher dollar spend on research & development.6 For this reason, they are often well positioned to capitalize on transformative, long-term themes in the marketplace, such as the technology driving clean energy and sustainable resources.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Risk:

ETFs:

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index was launched on January 31,1985.

The NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index® is designed to measure the performance of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 securities outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index®. The Index began on August 24, 2020 at a base value of 1000.00.

The Nasdaq-100 ESG Index is designed to measure the performance of the companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria. Companies are evaluated and weighted on the basis of their business activities, business controversy levels and ESG risk ratings, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. The Index was launched on June 21, 2021.

The Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index is designed to measure the performance of the companies in the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria. Companies are evaluated and weighted on the basis of their business activities, business controversy levels and ESG risk ratings, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. The Index was launched on July 22, 2021.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as information technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Stocks of companies with favorable ESG attributes may underperform the market as a whole. As a result, the Fund may underperform other funds that do not screen companies based on ESG attributes. The criteria used to select companies for investment may result in the Fund investing in securities, industries or sectors that underperform the market as a whole or underperform other funds screened for ESG standards.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

