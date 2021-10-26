The Co-operators Group Selects Audatex APU as Exclusive Alternative Parts Sourcing Vendor

Technology enables fast and easy selection of sustainable recycled parts

WESTLAKE, Texas and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera | Audatex (Canada), the global provider of risk and asset management software and services to the automotive, fleet and property ecosystems, today announced that The Co-operators Group, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative, has selected Audatex and its APU solution as its exclusive alternative parts sourcing vendor.

Solera Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Solera Holdings, Inc.)

Audatex APU is an alternative parts utilization solution that leverages real-time data to locate recycled, aftermarket, reconditioned, and surplus original equipment parts for vehicle repairers. Audatex APU connects clients with these alternative parts from an extensive network of qualified automotive recyclers, parts distributors, dealers, and manufacturers.

"The Co-operators has selected Solera | Audatex at an exciting time. We recently released a major upgrade that reduces search time by 50 percent while efficiently guiding the estimator through the parts selection process," said Michel Caron, Vice President, Sales, Solera | Audatex. "Aiding in the process is our proprietary Hollander® Interchange parts predictor, which utilizes over five million historical records to reduce the ambiguity in parts selection, and our AlertNetwork, which allows for real-time notifications when optimal parts choices have not occurred. These solutions provide coaching opportunities to the estimator promptly, allowing real-time coaching opportunities."

"Audatex APU provides a seamless experience within our estimating solution, allowing both staff and shops to quickly find the right part at the right time," commented Gerry Martineau, AVP, National Claims, Auto, The Co-operators. "This is particularly important for recycled parts, which are considered the most environmentally friendly part category. Having real-time access to the highest-quality salvage part information allows us to utilize them as appropriate. This partnership is a win-win as it helps reduce our carbon footprint while providing quality parts for our clients' vehicles."

Audatex APU has become the largest alternative parts solution in Canada by directly addressing the challenges insurers face regarding parts and supply chain management. These challenges include the increasing complexity of parts, poor quality, and limited oversight. Through automation, standardization, and governance, Audatex APU enables insurers to effectively manage this process, with an easy-to-learn and easy-to-use system embedded in standard estimating software.

For more information, visit www.audatex.ca

ABOUT THE CO-OPERATORS

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial, farm insurance, and investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and commitment to sustainability. It achieved net carbon neutrality in 2020. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, visit https://www.cooperators.ca/

About Solera

Solera is a leading global data intelligence and technology solutions provider serving the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera's innovative solutions empower smarter decision-making through software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence that come together to deliver insights to our customers and accelerate business outcomes. Solera serves over 235,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solera Holdings, Inc.