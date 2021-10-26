Cloud Computing Company SkyTerra Technologies Joins Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Working together to help businesses and people thrive in Greater Boston

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a cloud computing company, recently joined the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce to support the region's business community and create opportunities for people to thrive. SkyTerra's membership will keep the team engaged with the community and aware of local issues affecting residents.

(PRNewsfoto/SkyTerra Technologies)

"We've always been committed to our local community and by joining the chamber, we're furthering that commitment."

"The chamber's mission is essential to the success of Greater Boston businesses," said Darren Schriever, co-founder of SkyTerra. "We look forward to working with the chamber board, other members and volunteers with the goal of supporting the local business community."

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce is an independent, nonprofit organization that helps local businesses succeed. The chamber brings together local business leaders to help shape public policy. Their vision is to make Greater Boston the most prosperous region while ensuring economic opportunities available to all.

"We've always been committed to our local community and by joining the chamber, we're furthering that commitment," said Dan Bergeron, co-founder of SkyTerra. "I look forward to the professional connections and collaboration that the chamber facilitates for its members."

In addition to joining the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, SkyTerra makes a concerted effort to give back to the community by donating time and resources to organizations in need. The company was also recently named a top New Hampshire Business to watch .

For more information, visit www.skyterratech.com or www.bostonchamber.com .

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra is a leading New Hampshire IT advisory and cloud computing company. In a nutshell, we help companies do more with less by leveraging proven cloud solutions. Whether your organization is on-premises, already in the cloud or somewhere in between, we are your trusted advisor, providing you guidance for all of your IT needs.

SkyTerra is recognized by Microsoft and its partner ecosystem as a leading Azure provider. This means that an engagement with us provides you with direct access to an incredibly advanced, enterprise-level support team of certified Microsoft engineers and project management professionals who know what options and methods will work best for you – saving time and avoiding costly mistakes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies