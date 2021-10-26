CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels teams with Care Continuity to deploy 'Part human, part tech' care coordination

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity, a leader of patient navigation and care transitions, has engaged with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, to improve emergency follow-up care for patients who need it the most. The "part human, part tech" approach is implemented through the hospital's Emergency Department (ED). It relies on Care Concierge specialists who use proprietary technology to screen patients, referring those most in need of follow-up care to a primary care physician or specialist. In addition, the Concierges navigate a wide range of other logistical issues, including lack of transportation and other barriers related to social determinants of health.

Improve emergency follow-up care for patients who need it the most

It is estimated that approximately 60% of patients coming through the ED at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center – Creekside will be offered this new level of assistance.

Better care, lower costs

Higher follow-up care for complex cases is good medicine for patients and providers. According to a study published in the American Journal of Managed Care, insufficient patient care coordination can be linked to suboptimal care and poor patient outcomes, while also increasing average costs of chronic disease management by more than $4500 over three years. In addition, many preventable hospitalizations can be linked directly to inadequate provider communication and population health management.

"Deploying this level of care coordination is consistent with our culture of patient-focused, compassionate care," said Alex Reynolds, president, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels. "It builds on our already strong foundation of providing quality healthcare to the New Braunfels community."

How it works

The Concierge team leverages a proprietary Care Continuity software platform to track and facilitate care logistics across the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels network. The technology combines patient workflow protocols with the hospital's physician index to facilitate ED discharge-to-provider transitions. Appropriate employed, network-aligned, and community-based primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists are alerted upon review of patient discharge instructions and assigned severity levels. Care Concierges prioritize cases regardless of payer type and manage their logistical requirements.

"Our focus at Care Continuity is on navigating patients seamlessly, efficiently, and compliantly across today's complex healthcare eco-systems," said Care Continuity CEO Andrew Thorby. "The challenge cannot be addressed without the right supporting technology; however, technology alone isn't enough to solve the problem. A high touch component is essential to ensure patients get the care they need."

About Care Continuity

As a leader of patient navigation and network integration solutions, Care Continuity Inc. creates a system of communication that connects delivery networks and payers while placing patients and their care teams at the center. The patient is rewarded with seamless transitions across the care continuum while clinicians can be confident that their efforts will be reinforced by a supportive system that facilitates integrated patient care. For more information about Care Continuity Inc., please visit www.carecontinuity.com.

About CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

Founded in 1869 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is a Catholic, faith-based, nonprofit health and wellness ministry dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and providing the highest quality medical care and services available. As one of the top health care organizations in South-Central Texas, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa has five hospital campuses. The Children's Hospital is located in downtown San Antonio. We also have hospitals located in the South Texas Medical Center, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Westover Hills, and a surgical hospital in Alamo Heights. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System also owns a majority interest in CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Centers – San Antonio, LLC, a joint venture physician partnership which is comprised of two outpatient surgery centers in San Antonio with facilities in Stone Oak and the Medical Center. Additionally, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System owns a majority interest in the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Centers in New Braunfels and San Marcos, which are joint venture physician partnerships. For additional information on CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, visit www.christussantarosa.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/christussantarosa and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CSRHS.

CONTACT: Liz Willding, lwillding@carecontinuity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Care Continuity