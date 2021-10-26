Look Cool and Keep Your Cocoa Hot with the Swiss Miss "Ugly" Sweater

The cozy merchandise is heating up the holidays while supplies last

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to sleigh in your best holiday wear and rock the ultimate "ugly" sweater. Fuse fashion and function with the limited-edition sweater release from Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG).

The festive sweater is designed with an insulated pocket and zipper to keep your thermos of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa warm and toasty all night long. With the tagline, "I'm just here for the Swiss Miss," you'll always have your priorities straight with a warm cup of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa on hand when you need it most.

"The Swiss Miss "Ugly" Sweater is the must-have look this holiday season," said Audrey Ingersoll, Brand Director on Swiss Miss. "It is guaranteed to be a hit for the hot cocoa-obsessed at any holiday party. You won't have to think twice about finding the perfect gift to treat yourself or the hot cocoa lovers in your life."

Starting on Monday, November 1st, you can purchase the limited-edition Swiss Miss sweaters on UglyChristmasSweater.com for $44.95 each. The sweaters range in sizes from XS – 3X and are available in limited quantities while supplies last.



In addition to the festive sweaters, the Swiss Miss line includes an assortment of flavorful hot cocoa, with classics like Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow, and seasonal favorites like Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice.

Visit www.swissmiss.com to learn more about the limited-edition Swiss Miss "Ugly" Holiday Sweater, as well as the full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and recipes from Swiss Miss, follow along on Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

