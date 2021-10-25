World Health Organization Should Support Harm Reduction Products

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) will be holding their Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, but have announced they are postponing any discussions related to safer nicotine alternative products. In response, NicoKick today released the following statement in solidarity with the 100 nicotine and tobacco scientists who recently issued a letter urging the WHO to support harm reduction products and highlighting the importance of flavored tobacco and nicotine products.

"It is disappointing that the World Health Organization is rejecting a public health strategy that could avoid millions of smoking-related deaths," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "Providing safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products will save lives and improve public health. The WHO should recognize the role that reduced-risk products play in helping smokers quit cigarettes, as well as the growing body of evidence that shows the important role that flavors play in attracting and retaining smokers into the category of less harmful products."

"Our consumer data shows that fruity flavors are most popular among former smokers. It's a paradox that authorities that work towards a smoke free world would oppose real alternatives and force former smokers to use tobacco flavors, which undermines the use of alternative products," Lindblad concluded.

Background: On the 18th of October, 100 specialists in nicotine science, policy and practice called on the WHO to modernize its approach to tobacco policy by adopting the harm reduction perspective. In the letter, the scientists strongly criticize the WHOs hostile stance against harm reduction and outlined how a focus on harm reduction products could provide great opportunities for improving public health.

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the United States. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

