Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $218.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $241.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased 8.4% to $3.156 billion during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.913 billion during the third quarter of 2020.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2021 was $224.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, as compared to $246.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of last year were the following: (i) a favorable impact of approximately $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from $28 million of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals (approximately $11 million of these supplemental revenues were attributable to the first nine months of 2020 and $17 million were attributable to prior years), and; (ii) an unfavorable impact of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of approximately $5 million of previously recognized grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.8 million, or $.07 per diluted share, consisting primarily of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions, partially offset by; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.8 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($8.9 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, ($2.7 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.1 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $441.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $471.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $448.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $472.8 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $752.5 million, or $8.83 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $635.2 million, or $7.40 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020. Net revenues increased 10.6% to $9.367 billion during the first nine months of 2021 as compared to $8.472 billion during the comparable period of 2020.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $756.6 million, or $8.88 per diluted share, as compared to $646.9 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the substantial majority of which was previously disclosed and recorded during the second quarter of 2021, was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.2 million, or $.37 per diluted share, consisting of:

a favorable after-tax impact of $47.7 million , or $.56 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $62 million of revenues recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ( $55 million and $7 million , respectively), in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 , as discussed below in Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program ;

an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.0 million , or $.36 per diluted share, resulting from a $41 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ( $36 million and $5 million , respectively), resulting from unfavorable trends experienced in connection with the number of asserted claims and reported incidents and estimates of losses for those claims;

an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $22.1 million , or $.26 per diluted share, resulting from aggregate commercial insurance proceeds received of approximately $29 million , approximately $19 million and $10 million of which were recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively, in connection with: (i) the unfavorable economic impact resulting from the previously disclosed information technology incident that occurred during 2020 ( $20 million aggregate proceeds received thus far representing partial recovery of the loss sustained), and; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic (approximately $9 million of insurance proceeds received during the second quarter of 2021 representing recovery of the policy maximum), and;

an estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $7.6 million (approximately $10 million pre-tax), or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from damage sustained from Hurricane Ida during the third quarter of 2021 at three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania (see below in Behavioral Health Care Services for additional disclosure).

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 included the following: (i) a favorable impact of $157.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $213 million of grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the CARES Act, and; (ii) a favorable impact of $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned $28 million of net revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020 in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.3 million, or $.07 per diluted share, ($8.2 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.13 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.2 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.4 million, or $.05 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.450 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.303 billion during the first nine months of 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.448 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.311 billion during the first nine months of 2020.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

During the third quarter of 2021, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 12.4% and adjusted patient days increased 10.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Patient volumes at our acute care hospitals during the third quarter of 2021 included a continuation of relatively robust non-COVID patient volumes as well as an increase in COVID-related patients as compared to volumes experienced during the second quarter of 2021.

At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.7% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 13.1% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 13.4% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 7.3% and adjusted patient days increased 9.9%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $161 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 10.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 7.8% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 14.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 18.6% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

During the third quarter of 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 2.7% and adjusted patient days decreased 2.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, patient volumes at our behavioral health care hospitals were pressured by increased COVID-19 infections experienced in many of our markets, as well as clinical staffing shortages caused by the general unfavorable availability of workers in the U.S., as well as pandemic-related staffing challenges experienced at many of our facilities.

In addition, three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania were damaged and temporarily closed (either entirely or partially) as a result of Hurricane Ida in late August/early September of 2021. One of these facilities was fully re-opened by the end of September while the other two are expected to be fully re-opened by late October/mid-November. As mentioned above, we estimate that our pre-tax financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 were unfavorably impacted by approximately $10 million as a result of the damage sustained from Hurricane Ida.

At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal of approximately $9 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.6% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 2.0% including the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 1.3% excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.6% and adjusted patient days increased 0.3%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $52 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 6.0% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 5.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 6.9% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.

COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The COVID-19 vaccination process commenced during the first quarter of 2021. Since that time, through the second quarter of 2021, we had generally experienced a decline in COVID-19 patients as well as a corresponding recovery in non-COVID-19 patient activity. However, during the third quarter of 2021, our facilities generally experienced an increase in COVID-19 patients resulting primarily from the Delta variant. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results. However, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity and Financing Transactions:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our net cash provided by operating activities was $562 million as compared to $2.218 billion during the first nine months of 2020. The $1.656 billion net decrease in our cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the first nine months of 2020, was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $1.576 billion resulting primarily from the $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments repaid during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a favorable change of $878 million experienced during the first nine months of 2020 resulting from receipt of the Medicare accelerated payments and other deferred governmental stimulus grants; (ii) a favorable change of $153 million resulting from an increase in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt and provision for asset impairment; (iii) an unfavorable change of $111 million due to the first nine months of 2020 including the favorable impact of the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, as provided for by the CARES Act; (iv) an unfavorable change of $75 million in accounts receivable; (v) an unfavorable change of $51 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (vi) $4 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Liquidity and Financing Transactions:

During the third quarter of 2021, we completed the following previously announced financing transactions:

On August 24, 2021 , we completed the following via private offerings to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended:

On August 24, 2021 , we entered into a seventh amendment to our credit agreement dated as of November 15, 2010 , which provided for the amendment and restatement of the previously existing credit facility. The seventh amendment, among other things, provided for the following:

On September 13, 2021 , we redeemed $400 million of aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior secured notes, that were scheduled to mature on June 1, 2026 , at 102.50% of the aggregate principal, or $410 million .

In connection with the various financing transactions mentioned above, our results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, include a $16.8 million pre-tax charge incurred for costs related to the extinguishment of debt. This pre-tax charge consisted of the following: (i) $6.8 million incurred to write-off unamortized deferred charges on the extinguished debt, and; (ii) a $10 million make-whole premium paid on the early redemption of the $400 million, 5.00% senior secured notes.

As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $190 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of September 30, 2021, we had an aggregate stock repurchase authorization of $3.7 billion which was approved by our Board of Directors in various increments since 2014, including a previously announced $1.0 billion increase authorized on July 26, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of this program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $790.5 million as of September 30, 2021, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase programs, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 2.78 million shares at an aggregate cost of $419.1 million (approximately $151 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 23.0 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $2.91 billion (approximately $126 per share).

Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program:

As previously disclosed, in early 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") approved the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program ("HRIP") for state fiscal year ("SFY") 2021, which covered the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This program change increased our reimbursement for SFY 2021 by an aggregate of approximately $62 million, of which $55 million and $7 million were recorded by us during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively.

Programs such as HRIP require an annual state submission and approval by CMS. In May, 2021, Kentucky submitted a request to CMS in order to continue the HRIP program for SFY 2022 with a similar payment methodology and payment level as the SFY 2021 program. Although we believe the CMS approval process is in progress, we are unable to predict if CMS will ultimately approve the HRIP for SFY 2022, and if approved, if the rates will be generally comparable to the SFY 2021 HRIP rates.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the potential impact on future COVID-19 patient volumes resulting from new variants of the virus, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, the impact of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net revenues $3,155,999

$2,912,541

$9,366,866

$8,471,962















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,556,448

1,406,348

4,542,156

4,147,027 Other operating expenses 754,072

666,665

2,233,590

1,982,202 Supplies expense 367,834

335,409

1,052,977

936,808 Depreciation and amortization 134,462

125,961

399,850

376,563 Lease and rental expense 28,375

28,488

88,848

84,967

2,841,191

2,562,871

8,317,421

7,527,567















Income from operations 314,808

349,670

1,049,445

944,395















Interest expense, net 21,199

24,575

64,455

86,399 Other (income) expense, net 6,719

1,831

(1,575)

8,291















Income before income taxes 286,890

323,264

986,565

849,705















Provision for income taxes 67,515

79,172

232,844

204,649















Net income 219,375

244,092

753,721

645,056















Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 1,024

2,813

1,255

9,811















Net income attributable to UHS $218,351

$241,279

$752,466

$635,245































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.65

$2.84

$8.96

$7.44















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.60

$2.82

$8.83

$7.40

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $218,351

$241,279

$752,466

$635,245 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (396)

(790)

(1,609)

(1,987) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $217,955

$240,489

$750,857

$633,258















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 82,262

84,672

83,756

85,172















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.65

$2.84

$8.96

$7.44















Weighted average number of common shares 82,262

84,672

83,756

85,172 Add: Other share equivalents 1,411

575

1,275

415 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 83,673

85,247

85,031

85,587















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.60

$2.82

$8.83

$7.40

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2021

revenues

September 30, 2020

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $218,351





$241,279



Depreciation and amortization 134,462





125,961



Interest expense, net 21,199





24,575



Provision for income taxes 67,515





79,172



EBITDA net of NCI $441,527

14.0%

$470,987

16.2%















Other (income) expense, net 6,719





1,831



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $448,246

14.2%

$472,818

16.2%















Net revenues $3,155,999





$2,912,541



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $218,351

$2.60

$241,279

$2.82 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (6,785)

(0.08)

2,066

0.02 Debt extinguishment costs 12,884

0.15

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 (323)

-

3,137

0.04 Subtotal adjustments 5,776

0.07

5,203

0.06 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $224,127

$2.67

$246,482

$2.88

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2021

revenues

September 30, 2020

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $752,466





$635,245



Depreciation and amortization 399,850





376,563



Interest expense, net 64,455





86,399



Provision for income taxes 232,844





204,649



EBITDA net of NCI $1,449,615

15.5%

$1,302,856

15.4%















Other (income) expense, net (1,575)





8,291



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,448,040

15.5%

$1,311,147

15.5%















Net revenues $9,366,866





$8,471,962



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $752,466

$8.83

$635,245

$7.40 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (6,255)

(0.07)

7,193

0.08 Debt extinguishment costs 12,884

0.15

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 (2,522)

(0.03)

4,412

0.05 Subtotal adjustments 4,107

0.05

11,605

0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $756,573

$8.88

$646,850

$7.53

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $219,375

$244,092

$753,721

$645,056 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,121)

14,245

(23,184)

(18,280) Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax (9,121)

14,245

(23,184)

(18,280) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 109

302

(1,958)

(908) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (9,230)

13,943

(21,226)

(17,372)















Comprehensive income 210,145

258,035

732,495

627,684 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,024

2,813

1,255

9,811 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $209,121

$255,222

$731,240

$617,873

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 189,743

$ 1,224,490 Accounts receivable, net



1,764,214



1,728,928 Supplies



202,824



190,417 Other current assets



186,518



138,034 Total current assets



2,343,299



3,281,869













Property and equipment



10,515,812



9,885,888 Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,828,108)



(4,512,764)





5,687,704



5,373,124













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,888,999



3,882,715 Deferred income taxes



48,591



22,689 Right of use assets-operating leases



309,387



336,513 Deferred charges



6,721



4,985 Other



562,152



574,984 Total Assets

$ 12,846,853

$ 13,476,879













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 44,961

$ 331,998 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,845,465



1,668,671 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants



1,375



376,151 Operating lease liabilities



60,853



59,796 Federal and state taxes



16,163



44,423 Total current liabilities



1,968,817



2,481,039













Other noncurrent liabilities



545,282



458,549 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



250,754



278,303 Medicare accelerated payments noncurrent



0



322,617 Long-term debt



3,709,316



3,524,253 Deferred income taxes



0



5,582













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,886



4,569













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,274,021



6,317,146 Noncontrolling interest



93,777



84,821 Total equity



6,367,798



6,401,967













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 12,846,853

$ 13,476,879

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months

ended September 30,

2021

2020







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $753,721

$645,056 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 399,850

376,563 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (4,803)

2,124 Costs related to extinguishment of debt 16,831

1,365 Stock-based compensation expense 55,548

49,928 Provision for asset impairment 7,195

0 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (29,079)

45,435 Accrued interest 3,714

(10,526) Accrued and deferred income taxes (52,727)

(2,095) Other working capital accounts 52,616

85,944 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants (697,393)

878,480 Other assets and deferred charges (34,038)

1,271 Other 9,607

115,431 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 140,702

113,571 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (60,069)

(84,390) Net cash provided by operating activities 561,675

2,218,157







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (666,025)

(546,656) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 21,143

7,851 Acquisition of businesses and property (39,391)

(52,009) Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 4,261

22,453 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 100

0 Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds 20,202

(5,345) Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other 0

(997) Net cash used in investing activities (659,710)

(574,703)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (3,026,888)

(1,173,590) Additional borrowings 2,912,374

803,197 Financing costs (17,967)

(8,256) Repurchase of common shares (770,665)

(200,098) Dividends paid (50,284)

(17,344) Issuance of common stock 10,108

9,288 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,744)

(15,175) Purchase of ownership interests by minority members 13,046

(548) Net cash used in financing activities (936,020)

(602,526)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (682)

(706) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,034,737)

1,040,222 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,279,154

105,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $244,417

$1,145,889







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $58,719

$93,579







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $286,376

$208,460







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $73,428

$76,402

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

9 Months ended Same Facility:











9/30/2021

9/30/2021



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues (a)











13.1%

14.4% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues





13.4%

18.6% Adjusted Admissions











12.4%

7.3% Adjusted Patient Days











10.9%

9.9% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

1.3%

10.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

2.7%

7.8%



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues (b)











2.0%

5.4% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues





1.3%

6.9% Adjusted Admissions











-2.7%

1.6% Adjusted Patient Days











-2.1%

0.3% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

4.2%

4.7% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

3.6%

6.0%



















(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended

September 30, 2020, respectively. (b) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded

in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.







































UHS Consolidated



Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020



















Revenues



$3,155,999

$2,912,541

$9,366,866

$8,471,962 EBITDA net of NCI



$441,527

$470,987

$1,449,615

$1,302,856 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



14.0%

16.2%

15.5%

15.4% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$448,246

$472,818

$1,448,040

$1,311,147 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



14.2%

16.2%

15.5%

15.5%



















Cash Flow From Operations



$442,227

$766,788

$561,675

$2,218,157 Days Sales Outstanding



51

50

51

51 Capital Expenditures



$183,814

$192,046

$666,025

$546,656



















Debt











$3,754,277

$3,609,177 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,274,021

$5,962,788 Debt / Total Capitalization











37.4%

37.7% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











1.87

2.02 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









1.88

2.03 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











5.34

1.41 Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)











1.81

1.40 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)







1.82

1.41 Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)









5.16

0.98



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.

















(2) Debt, net of approximately $122 million of short-term cash investments as of September 30, 2021 and $1.101 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,792,862

100.0%

$1,585,142

100.0%

$5,178,594

100.0%

$4,528,364

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

755,216

42.1%

660,610

41.7%

2,153,046

41.6%

1,909,216

42.2% Other operating expenses

410,960

22.9%

366,754

23.1%

1,216,277

23.5%

1,086,669

24.0% Supplies expense

316,238

17.6%

283,829

17.9%

901,827

17.4%

781,778

17.3% Depreciation and amortization

82,478

4.6%

78,388

4.9%

246,621

4.8%

234,756

5.2% Lease and rental expense

17,505

1.0%

17,641

1.1%

55,663

1.1%

50,224

1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,582,397

88.3%

1,407,222

88.8%

4,573,434

88.3%

4,062,643

89.7% Income from operations

210,465

11.7%

177,920

11.2%

605,160

11.7%

465,721

10.3% Interest expense, net

255

0.0%

205

0.0%

749

0.0%

1,339

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

436

0.0%

-

-

436

0.0%

-

- Income before income taxes

$209,774

11.7%

$177,715

11.2%

$603,975

11.7%

$464,382

10.3%





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,822,027

100.0%

$1,610,003

100.0%

$5,271,000

100.0%

$4,598,558

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

757,962

41.6%

660,694

41.0%

2,157,060

40.9%

1,909,415

41.5% Other operating expenses

436,475

24.0%

391,642

24.3%

1,305,544

24.8%

1,156,909

25.2% Supplies expense

316,950

17.4%

283,827

17.6%

902,654

17.1%

781,776

17.0% Depreciation and amortization

83,794

4.6%

78,388

4.9%

248,462

4.7%

234,756

5.1% Lease and rental expense

17,518

1.0%

17,641

1.1%

55,676

1.1%

50,224

1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,612,699

88.5%

1,432,192

89.0%

4,669,396

88.6%

4,133,080

89.9% Income from operations

209,328

11.5%

177,811

11.0%

601,604

11.4%

465,478

10.1% Interest expense, net

255

0.0%

205

0.0%

749

0.0%

1,339

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

436

0.0%

-

-

436

0.0%

-

- Income before income taxes

$208,637

11.5%

$177,606

11.0%

$600,419

11.4%

$464,139

10.1%

































(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the

current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items

that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to

extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year

financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period.

However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax

assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a

complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as

presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended June 30, 2021.

































The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care

results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income

before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,302,468

100.0%

$1,276,568

100.0%

$4,004,066

100.0%

$3,797,579

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

721,949

55.4%

683,567

53.5%

2,133,755

53.3%

2,022,066

53.2% Other operating expenses

267,878

20.6%

229,862

18.0%

776,087

19.4%

693,724

18.3% Supplies expense

51,337

3.9%

51,806

4.1%

151,435

3.8%

153,761

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

45,798

3.5%

43,919

3.4%

136,926

3.4%

129,877

3.4% Lease and rental expense

10,311

0.8%

9,928

0.8%

31,339

0.8%

31,384

0.8% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,097,273

84.2%

1,019,082

79.8%

3,229,542

80.7%

3,030,812

79.8% Income from operations

205,195

15.8%

257,486

20.2%

774,524

19.3%

766,767

20.2% Interest expense, net

336

0.0%

354

0.0%

1,014

0.0%

1,079

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

27

0.0%

526

0.0%

435

0.0%

2,337

0.1% Income before income taxes

$204,832

15.7%

$256,606

20.1%

$773,075

19.3%

$763,351

20.1%





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,328,293

100.0%

$1,299,591

100.0%

$4,075,127

100.0%

$3,864,823

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

727,137

54.7%

684,575

52.7%

2,144,735

52.6%

2,027,223

52.5% Other operating expenses

292,794

22.0%

253,779

19.5%

847,780

20.8%

765,006

19.8% Supplies expense

51,712

3.9%

51,858

4.0%

152,273

3.7%

153,861

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

47,205

3.6%

45,154

3.5%

140,870

3.5%

134,081

3.5% Lease and rental expense

10,421

0.8%

10,734

0.8%

31,789

0.8%

34,151

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,129,269

85.0%

1,046,100

80.5%

3,317,447

81.4%

3,114,322

80.6% Income from operations

199,024

15.0%

253,491

19.5%

757,680

18.6%

750,501

19.4% Interest expense, net

1,218

0.1%

433

0.0%

3,564

0.1%

1,184

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

27

0.0%

526

0.0%

435

0.0%

2,337

0.1% Income before income taxes

$197,779

14.9%

$252,532

19.4%

$753,681

18.5%

$746,980

19.3%

































(a) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current

year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are

nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection

with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and

intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues

and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected

in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset

between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net

income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

































The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our

behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact

on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that

were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

333

330

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,579

6,451

2.0%

24,189

23,566

2.6% Average available beds

6,407

6,279

2.0%

24,084

23,464

2.6% Patient days

416,422

383,958

8.5%

1,537,206

1,563,259

-1.7% Average daily census

4,526.3

4,173.5

8.5%

16,708.8

16,991.9

-1.7% Occupancy-licensed beds

68.8%

64.7%

6.3%

69.1%

72.1%

-4.2% Occupancy-available beds

70.6%

66.5%

6.2%

69.4%

72.4%

-4.2% Admissions

78,799

71,682

9.9%

113,448

115,569

-1.8% Length of stay

5.3

5.4

-2.1%

13.4

13.5

-0.7%

























Inpatient revenue

$9,497,975

$8,137,264

16.7%

$2,470,401

$2,487,568

-0.7% Outpatient revenue

5,343,246

4,128,549

29.4%

242,976

243,600

-0.3% Total patient revenue

14,841,221

12,265,813

21.0%

2,713,377

2,731,168

-0.7% Other revenue

173,063

127,396

35.8%

56,337

53,105

6.1% Gross hospital revenue

15,014,284

12,393,209

21.1%

2,769,714

2,784,273

-0.5% Total deductions

13,192,257

10,783,206

22.3%

1,441,421

1,484,682

-2.9% Net hospital revenue

$1,822,027

$1,610,003

13.2%

$1,328,293

$1,299,591

2.2%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,557

6,451

1.6%

23,759

23,440

1.4% Average available beds

6,385

6,279

1.7%

23,654

23,338

1.4% Patient days

416,026

383,958

8.4%

1,522,738

1,556,152

-2.1% Average daily census

4,522.0

4,173.5

8.4%

16,551.5

16,914.7

-2.1% Occupancy-licensed beds

69.0%

64.7%

6.6%

69.7%

72.2%

-3.5% Occupancy-available beds

70.8%

66.5%

6.6%

70.0%

72.5%

-3.5% Admissions

78,764

71,682

9.9%

111,692

114,902

-2.8% Length of stay

5.3

5.4

-1.4%

13.6

13.5

0.7%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

333

330

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,534

6,451

1.3%

24,121

23,591

2.2% Average available beds

6,362

6,279

1.3%

24,018

23,488

2.3% Patient days

1,171,141

1,071,830

9.3%

4,636,270

4,620,471

0.3% Average daily census

4,289.9

3,911.8

9.7%

16,982.7

16,863.0

0.7% Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7%

60.6%

8.3%

70.4%

71.5%

-1.5% Occupancy-available beds

67.4%

62.3%

8.2%

70.7%

71.8%

-1.5% Admissions

227,944

213,658

6.7%

345,874

339,356

1.9% Length of stay

5.1

5.0

2.8%

13.4

13.6

-1.4%

























Inpatient revenue

$27,279,494

$22,695,513

20.2%

$7,471,742

$7,298,466

2.4% Outpatient revenue

15,281,854

12,204,970

25.2%

756,068

719,513

5.1% Total patient revenue

42,561,348

34,900,483

22.0%

8,227,810

8,017,979

2.6% Other revenue

484,227

513,423

-5.7%

189,474

223,212

-15.1% Gross hospital revenue

43,045,575

35,413,906

21.5%

8,417,284

8,241,191

2.1% Total deductions

37,774,575

30,815,348

22.6%

4,342,157

4,376,368

-0.8% Net hospital revenue

$5,271,000

$4,598,558

14.6%

$4,075,127

$3,864,823

5.4%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

9/30/21

9/30/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,528

6,451

1.2%

23,726

23,416

1.3% Average available beds

6,356

6,279

1.2%

23,623

23,313

1.3% Patient days

1,170,733

1,071,830

9.2%

4,601,879

4,597,028

0.1% Average daily census

4,288.4

3,911.8

9.6%

16,856.7

16,777.5

0.5% Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7%

60.6%

8.3%

71.0%

71.6%

-0.8% Occupancy-available beds

67.5%

62.3%

8.3%

71.4%

72.0%

-0.8% Admissions

227,909

213,658

6.7%

341,812

337,210

1.4% Length of stay

5.1

5.0

2.4%

13.5

13.6

-1.2%

