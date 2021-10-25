GR0 Appoints New Director of Client Success

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading LA-based SEO agency, announced today that Kaitlin Webb will join the executive team as Director of Client Success. Katie brings with her over 9 years of digital marketing and agency operations experience, with an extensive background in search, paid media strategy, and social media marketing.

Katie joins GR0 from her former role at ProSites as the Director of Digital Operations, where she oversaw the high quality delivery of digital services including SEO, Social Media, Paid Ads and Website Content to a portfolio of 3,000+ clients spanning diverse verticals, from dentists to CPAs. She excelled in managing, guiding and training a team of managers and individual contributors responsible for the execution of digital marketing services in order to improve customer results, experience, lead acquisition, and retention.

"A service-oriented foundation is crucial to a company's success and to our client's success," said CEO and co-founder Kevin Miller. "I am confident that Katie will help us bring this philosophy to a reality at GR0. With her near 10 years of client-facing marketing experience, Katie has a deep understanding of the customer journey and I am excited to see how she will help the team continue to deliver an enhanced customer service experience."

In this new role, Katie will lead client success outcomes, increase contract renewal rates, and reduce churn, as well as work to expand account revenue through cross-sell while upselling opportunities and driving new business growth. She will act as GR0's lead advocate, and be the face of the company for everything client-related while demonstrating GR0's values in our work product. By deeply understanding who our clients are, she will use these insights to develop effective and sustainable processes that will improve their experience with GR0.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the GR0 team; from the first conversations with Kevin and Jon, it was clear that GR0 not only valued their employees with a company culture unlike any I have ever seen, but also truly believe in the services they provide to their clients," said Katie. "I look forward to building a client success department that exudes the utmost passion to nurture each client's relationship, goals, and ultimate success in business growth."

Katie is a graduate of Pepperdine University with a degree in Marketing Communications. She has a love for data analysis, creative problem-solving, team brainstorming and ultimately, finding new ways to ensure each client's ultimate success. Outside of work, Katie is enjoying her new life as a mother, with a nearly one-year-old daughter.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@GR0.com .

