Envestnet Welcomes Dawn Newsome as Chief Business Operations Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. announces that Dawn Newsome has joined the firm as Chief Business Operations Officer. As a member of the executive team, Dawn will ensure Envestnet remains well-positioned to continue building and expanding its financial wellness network.

"We are fully vested to deliver the financial ecosystem which empowers advisors to facilitate an intelligent and connected financial life for their clients," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "Dawn will work across our business lines to reinforce our alignment and focus to achieve this goal. We look forward to working with her to support our scalable growth through streamlined operations."

Ms. Newsome, who works out of the Berwyn, PA office and reports directly to Mr. Crager, will work with all divisions to help Envestnet deliver on its objectives, reach its financial milestones, and continue to grow its market share. She will also drive Envestnet's more immediate priorities and initiatives, including efforts to operationalize new ventures that support its expansion.

Ms. Newsome has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. She joined Envestnet from TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, where she was CEO of the Americas. In this role, she was responsible for overall management across business lines and support functions. Ms. Newsome also served as Chief Operating Officer of Liquidnet, a fully electronic agency broker which was acquired by TP ICAP in March 2021.

Prior to TP ICAP, Ms. Newsome served as an in-business Chief Technology Officer for Nomura's Global Rates and Americas Liquid Products organizations, where she managed technology strategy and electronic product offerings. She also held leadership positions at NatWest (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland) and JP Morgan.

"I am excited to join Envestnet during a time of tremendous growth and opportunity. I believe that Envestnet's ecosystem will continue to expand and strengthen its capabilities to support our clients and further connect the financial lives of consumers," said Dawn Newsome, Chief Business Operations Officer of Envestnet.

