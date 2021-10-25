Dr. Marty Pets™ Announces National Treat Your Pet Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the start of the holiday season and Halloween festivities, industry-leading maker of premium freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Pets, is thrilled to introduce their inaugural National Treat Your Pet Day on October 30th, 2021. While millions will take part in trick-or-treating, Dr. Marty Pets believes this is the perfect time to give your loving pets a special treat.

For the 90.5 million American households that have a pet [APPA, 2021], National Treat Your Pet Day encourages pet parents to treat their four-legged companions with delicious, nourishing snacks, extra love, and attention. Pet parents can join in the festivities by following along with the Dr. Marty Pets social channels, @DrMartyPets, using the hashtag #TreatYourPetDay and head to DrMartyPets.com for special articles to care for your pets and some surprises along the way. DrMartyPets.com will also have a special discount to celebrate the holiday - just use the code "TREAT30" at checkout to receive 30% off products sitewide. Limit 1 use per customer. Valid 10/29/2021 - 11/1/2021.

"With the abundance of chocolate, candies, and pumpkin-spiced goodies for humans this time of year, it's extra important that we provide non-toxic, healthy treats for our pets," said integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets, Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM. "National Treat Your Pet Day is a great reminder for pet parents to prioritize their pets' health during the holiday season, allowing the whole family to celebrate together safely," he added.

How to Keep Your Pet Safe and "Treat" Them Well

In the spirit of National Treat Your Pet Day, Dr. Marty has shared guidelines on how to help keep your pet safe this Halloween, and the healthiest ways to treat your pet.

Avoid commonly toxic foods. Securely store all candy and be careful with table scraps. Most pet parents are aware of the importance of keeping highly-toxic chocolate and candies containing xylitol away from pets. Not only are these treats intended for humans only, but depending on how much is ingested, they can severely disrupt your pet's digestive system and cause dangerous Securely store all candy and be careful with table scraps. Most pet parents are aware of the importance of keeping highly-toxic chocolate and candies containing xylitol away from pets. Not only are these treats intended for humans only, but depending on how much is ingested, they can severely disrupt your pet's digestive system and cause dangerous side effects Don't overindulge . Many dog and cat treats on the market tend to have higher fat content than their regular food, which is what makes them extra delicious and desirable for our pets. In turn, this means it's a lot easier to overindulge when giving our pets treats. Treats should make up no more than 10% of your pet's daily diet, which can vary greatly based on their age, breed and activity level. Choose premium ingredients. The The nutritional benefits and ingredients in your pets' treats can make a big difference in how well your pet enjoys and digests a treat. Using highly palatable , high value treats like Dr. Marty Pets Joey's Favorites can be far more beneficial than traditional baked treats, and not only do they taste delicious, but fuel your pet's body and mind.

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty Pets™ superior pet products are manufactured in the USA and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet foods, Nature's Blend dog food, and Nature's Feast cat food, the highly rated line of treats which include Tilly's Treasures, and Squeeki's Delights, as well as the popular digestive supplements ProPower Plus for dogs and Feline Prime for cats.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author, and founder of Dr. Marty Pets. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded miraculous results for countless numbers of pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed "The Dog Doc" documentary.

