U-Haul to Convert Vacant Kmart into Modern Self-Storage Facility

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to create more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 1500 Charleston Hwy. to meet customer demand in West Columbia.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cayce will occupy the former Kmart® building and provide an expansive retail showroom, boxes and moving supplies, hitch accessories and bike racks, truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

Adaptive reuse of the 100,984-square-foot facility will soon render a variety of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 30.

"Big-box stores have a tendency to sit on the market for a long time because they're so large and only suit a certain type of business," said Kevin Anderson, U-Haul Company of South Carolina president. "U-Haul is unique because we can fully utilize a property of this size, and we can do it without the environmental impact of building a new facility from the ground up thanks to our adaptive reuse program."

Acquisition of the 8.94-acre property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul is all about green business practices," Anderson added. "About 70% of our stores are a product of adaptive reuse. We're proud to do business in a sustainable way."

While the U-Haul of Cayce conversion is taking shape, nearby stores and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Columbia at 400 Orchard Drive is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Anderson plans to employ at least 12 Team Members once the new store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the West Columbia community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

