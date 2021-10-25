ACI Mechanical is now offering the complete line of GREE Mini-Split and VRF system

ACI Mechanical is now offering the complete line of GREE Mini-Split and VRF system

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales has recently teamed up with HVAC industry leader Tradewinds Climate systems to offer the complete line of GREE mini-splits and VRF systems in the ACI's territories in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, and Northern Idaho.

ACI Mechanical Logo (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales)

Tradewinds Climate Systems is the exclusive distributor of GREE branded mini-splits in the U.S. and a select distributor of the complete GREE VRF product line. Through this partnership, GREE customers will be well supported on VRF project design, installation, commissioning and inventory availability.

"Tradewinds and GREE together offer us innovative products, great support, and the widest variety of inventory in commercial mini-split and VRF applications," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI.

Through this partnership, ACI Mechanical will provide hands-on training opportunities for HVAC contractors in the mini-splits and VRF product lines through their training centers in Seattle, Spokane and Portland.

"ACI Mechanical offers us the hands-on experience with contractors and engineers, combined with local inventory and product training needed to represent GREE in the Pacific Northwest," said Duane Butler, VP of Sales for Tradewinds/ GREE.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as many other HVAC product lines.

About Tradewinds Climate Systems

Tradewinds Climate Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Watsco, Inc., the largest, independent HVAC/R distribution company in the world. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Tradewinds provides a pathway for global HVAC manufacturers to deliver innovative and unique products to the North American market. Tradewinds is the exclusive distributor in the United States for GREE, a global manufacturer of high-quality air-conditioning systems. Tradewinds delivers products across a wide range of channels, including traditional wholesale distributors, e-marketplaces and retail.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales