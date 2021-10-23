Meet the Next Resolution in Medicine -- Polaris Biology Releases Starion™, the next-generation mass cytometer

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Biology, a leading innovator in single-cell technologies, announced today the largest product launch in company history with the introduction of the Starion™ Mass Cytometry System.

The next-generation mass cytometer has brought in a revolution in the industry with its high-throughput power and full-spectrum acquisition to allow for the simultaneous analysis of 40+ parameters at a single-cell resolution. Such resolution is achieved by metal isotope labeling, providing minimal signal overlap in testing, which eliminates the necessity of compensation. Thanks to its efficient barcoding technology, it is capable of analyzing 120 individual samples in one assay. This is a massive advancement from the traditional fluorescence-based flow cytometry, making it ideal for the use in healthcare, academic, and scientific research settings.

Apart from the device, the system also features antibodies, panel kits and multidimensional data visualization toolkits; together, it offers a trustworthy one-stop analysis platform for the multi-parametric characterization of cells.

"New insights are driven by novel technologies," said Dr. Yuchong Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Biology. "We believe Starion™ will bring such insights that are key to transform the world of human health."



About Polaris Biology

Polaris Biology thrives on advancing single-cell technologies. Harnessing the proprietary Starion™ mass cytometry system, Polaris Biology offers a comprehensive set of instruments, ready-to-use antibodies, customized panel kits, and informatic tools. Polaris Biology is committed to working with clinicians, academia, as well as pharmaceutical industries to address the true complexities of biology and disease.

