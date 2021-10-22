Olympian Summer Sanders to Keynote CME Group Tour Championship Women's Leadership Day Presented by Versant Health

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CME Group Tour Championship and Versant Health are pleased to announce Olympian Summer Sanders as the keynote speaker for the CME Group Tour Championship Women's Leadership Day, Presented by Versant Health. The Women's Leadership Day will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021, as the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship returns to Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, November 18 - 21, 2021. The CME Group Tour Championship Women's Leadership Day represents an opportunity for current and emerging women leaders to connect, network and learn from each other while discussing leadership development and female empowerment.

Summer Sanders emerged as the most decorated U.S. swimmer at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, winning four medals – two gold, a silver, and a bronze. Following retirement from swimming, Sanders pursued a career in television, appearing on several programs as correspondent and host. Sanders is also a health and fitness advocate, producing articles, tips and workouts for various outlets; she is an active Right to Play Ambassador and is currently filming new projects with her production company, Black Line Media. A melanoma survivor, she also volunteers as a spokesperson for John Wayne Cancer Foundation's "Block The Blaze" campaign. Currently, Sanders can be seen on CBS Sports Network's all-female roundtable sports show, "We Need to Talk." For more information, visit www.summersanders.co.

In addition to Summer's keynote address, guests will be treated to an inspiring panel discussion with female business leaders, followed by a luncheon and networking happy hour.

New for 2021 is the presenting sponsorship from Versant Health as part of their "See Everything Be Anything" campaign. "We are excited to sponsor the second annual Women's Leadership Day and give women leaders from across the country an opportunity to engage with and learn from one another," said Versant Health President and CEO James Reid.

"We are thrilled to bring our Women's Leadership Day back to the CME Group Tour Championship. Thanks to our great partner Versant Health, attendees will have an elevated experience this year as we gather to celebrate powerful females from local and national markets. It's a tremendous opportunity for us to have Summer Sanders here to tell her inspiring story as an Olympian, businesswoman, mother and wife," said Tournament Director, Matt Hoover.

Women's Leadership Day Presented by Versant Health is currently offering table sponsorships to local businesses and will offer table seats to individuals online on October 25, 2021.

About Versant Health—Proud Presenting Sponsor of CME Group Tour Championship Women's Leadership Day

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information, visit https://versanthealth.com/versanthealth.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

