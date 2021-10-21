PAOG Builds CBD "RX" Brand Now Introducing 2nd CBD Product

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the launch of its second CBD nutraceutical product, RehabRX CBD, in a line of coming CBD products under the PAOG CBD "RX" brand name.

RehabRX CBD

RehabRX is a rich formulation with beneficial botanicals proven to support healthy skin. RehabRX is free from any preservatives, colors or flavorings. The CBD comes from hemp grown in the state of Colorado. It is Gluten-free and Non-GMO.

PAOG has shipped its first and second CBD nutraceutical products to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). Earlier this week, PAOG introduced RelaxRX, a sleep aid. The products will soon be for sale online at www.USMJ.com with additional brick and mortar retail availability to follow.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly as the company expands its CBD "RX" branded line of products.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments based on this intellectual property.

Learn more about USMJ's ecommerce site at www.usmj.com.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

