Free to Learn Action Releases $1 Million Ad Campaign Highlighting Policy Positions that Threaten Virginia's K-12 Education System

Free to Learn Action (FTL Action) released a television advertisement today highlighting policy positions of former Governor Terry McAuliffe that would sideline parents as they work to maintain their influence on what their children learn and are exposed to in school.

The ad highlights the devastating consequences of allowing partisan political agendas to seep into schools while also undermining parents' roles in their child's education. The ad includes footage of former Governor Terry McAuliffe stating, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." This statement comes as test scores across the state plummet, allegations of sexual assault ravage a Northern Virginia Public School system, and sexually explicit materials are being pulled from a school library.

"The fact that many parents no longer feel like their child is entrusted to a safe school environment erodes the most basic expectation between a parent and the education system," said Alleigh Marré, President of FTL Action. We cannot allow this to continue. The safety and future of our children is at stake."

The more than $1 million ad campaign will run statewide on television in Virginia and include a targeted digital component. By shining a light on policies that would silence parents and advocating for a focus on academics, not activism, FTL Action will work to keep politics out of the classroom, empower parents, and protect children.

"Holding public officials accountable for their actions is crucial," said Marré. "By working alongside parents and shining the spotlight on this abhorrent behavior, we want parents to know they are not alone. We have your back and we will work tirelessly to see all children succeed in the classroom."

Free to Learn Action is a 501c4 advocacy organization established to advance learning environments free of politics and activism. American schools should be focused on academic skills like reading, writing, math, and science. Parents should always have a role in what their children are being taught. We will fight alongside parents, for students, to hold schools and public officials accountable.

