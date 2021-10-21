Syska Hennessy Promotes Robert Ioanna to Chief Technical Officer And John Passanante to Executive Principal

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted Robert Ioanna, PE, LEED AP, to chief technical officer and John Passanante, PE, RCDD, to executive principal.

Robert Ioanna

Mr. Ioanna, who joined Syska in 2000, has held several high-profile roles at the firm, including site leader for the New York office and the practice area leader for the critical facilities sector in the Eastern region. He also oversees Syska Innovations, a subsidiary that invests in seed-stage companies, pilots their software and products, and promotes ideation and technology development within Syska.

As chief technical officer, Mr. Ioanna will drive Syska's innovation strategy and ensure alignment between business needs and the company's engineering technology, technical resources, and capabilities.

"Rob has extensive technical experience, but for him that's just the starting point," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska co-president. "He's eager to identify and adopt the latest advances that can help solve the thorniest problems and achieve greater efficiencies. This approach is exactly what you want from a chief technical officer."

Mr. Passanante joined Syska in New York in 1997, relocated to the West Coast in 2014, and eventually became the leader of the region, which encompasses more than 115 professionals across five offices. In his new role, he oversees the financial performance and management of multiple practices while spearheading business development and the growth of the firm globally.

"We celebrated when John moved to California from New York," says Syska co-president Gary Brennen, who is based in Los Angeles. "We expected him to be a huge asset to the Western region, and we weren't disappointed. Now that he's taking on a worldwide role, all of Syska's regions will benefit from his technical expertise and business guidance."

Additional Background: Mr. Ioanna

A resident of Long Island, Mr. Ioanna is a member of the Metro New York chapter of the 7x24 Exchange and the Long Island chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers. He was included in Building Design + Construction's 40-under-40 Class of 2016 and ENR New York's Top 20 under 40 in 2014.

Mr. Ioanna earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Additional Background: Mr. Passanante

Mr. Passanante, who resides in Carlsbad, CA, is a member of the Building Industry Consulting Service International, 7x24 Exchange International, Lean Construction Institute, Design-Build Institute of America, Downtown San Diego Partnership, Project Management Institute, and American Society for Industrial Security. He is also a board member of the ACE Mentor Program of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Business Council, and ACEC California.

He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About Syska Hennessy

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

John Passanante

