Walden University Hosts Virtual Panel on Racial Inequalities in Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good on "Racial Inequalities in Healthcare," which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. ET.

The virtual panel will focus on the systemic inequities and implicit biases that affect healthcare, how systemic racism relates to the social determinants of health and the importance of increasing diversity in the healthcare workforce. Panelists will highlight how nurses and nurse educators play a pivotal role in championing health equity and the changes nursing professionals can implement to improve patient care.

Dr. Sandra Davis, PhD, DPM, ACNP-BC, FAANP and deputy director for the National League for Nursing (NLN) and Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health and Social Change, will moderate the event. She co-chairs the NLN's Taking Aims Committee to raise awareness with nurse educators of societal inequities affecting health and welfare of communities of color. Davis is board certified as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years in faculty, administrative, clinical practice and leadership roles. Prior to joining the NLN, Davis was an associate professor and the inaugural associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the George Washington University School of Nursing. As a scholar, Davis' research interests include disparities and inequities in health and social and structural determinants of health.

Dr. Ernest Grant, RN, FAAN is the 36th president of the American Nurses Association, the nation's largest nurses organization representing the interests of 4.3 million registered nurses. Dr. Grant has more than 30 years of nursing experience and is an internationally recognized burn-care and fire-safety expert. He previously served as the burn outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Dr. Grant also serves as adjunct faculty for the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, where he works with undergraduate and graduate nursing students in the classroom and clinical settings. In 2002, President George W. Bush presented Dr. Grant with a Nurse of the Year Award for his work treating burn victims from the World Trade Center site. In 2013, he received the B.T. Fowler Lifetime Achievement Award from the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Education Council.

Dr. Adrianna Nava, MPA, MSN, RN is the president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) and chief of quality and systems improvement within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). In her NAHN role, she invested in the professional development of Latino nurses by engaging them in community health initiatives in Chicago and inspiring them to reach higher levels of success. Dr. Nava also focused her efforts on building the leadership capacity of nurses, with a focus on Latino nurses. She has been in service to our nation's veterans for most of her nursing career, and within the VHA, Dr. Nava has focused on developing the nursing workforce to improve the quality of care delivered to veterans. Dr. Nava has been awarded the 2020 Secretary of Veterans Affairs Award for Excellence in Nursing and the 2019-2020 U.S. Latino Leadership Fellowship from the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Dr. Mahaman Moussa, DVM, DNP, ARNP, FNP-C is a senior core faculty member in Walden University's Master of Science in Nursing program and the president and CEO of Raouda Medical Center of Tahoua in Niger, Africa. As a certified Family Nurse Practitioner, he has been a faculty member for more than 10 years and worked as a geriatric primary care provider. At the Raouda Medical Center, Dr. Moussa provides free and low-cost care to underserved populations of all ages. He oversees operations for the 50-bed hospital and treats patients through telemedicine and during regular visits to Niger. In addition, he provides free medical services to the underserved and uninsured patients at a free health clinic in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His research interests focus on global health and health literacy, and he wrote a book titled "An e-health approach to foster diabetes knowledge of African Americans."

The Talks for Good is part of Walden's Mobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its more than 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools and organizations across the country as part of its Acts for Good program. Charitable acts have taken place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina, Wilmington, Delaware and the Washington D.C. area.

