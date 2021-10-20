The Science Of Skin Health Advances With Qualia Skin Supplement

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. skincare market generated 17.5 billion dollars in revenue in 2020 and over 65 billion dollars globally. Now a new product from a team of neuroscientists and biohackers famous for their brain formula Qualia Mind addresses skincare comprehensively from the inside out, with Qualia Skin .*

Every ingredient in Qualia Skin is backed with extensive scientific research, including clinically studied ingredients like Red Orange Complex® (Citrus sinensis Fruit Extract) and HydroPeach™ Ceramides (Peach Fruit Extract).

Qualia Skin aims to be the world's most comprehensive nutritional formula for skincare.*

To understand why Qualia Skin is so disruptive to the skincare market, consider that the overwhelming majority of current skincare products are topical creams and lotions. Yet some aspects of overall skin health are better addressed by nutrition. Only a small portion of the skincare market is made up of nutritional products, and most are individual ingredient supplements, or a sparse "formula" with few ingredients and very narrow usefulness.

It packs 21 different ingredients into a once-a-day formula. Every ingredient in the formula is backed with extensive scientific research, including clinically studied ingredients like Red Orange Complex® (Citrus sinensis Fruit Extract) and HydroPeach™ Ceramides (Peach Fruit Extract). It contains common staples of skincare nutrition too, such as biotin, selenium, and copper, but also includes pricier premium ingredients like Aloe Vera Inner Leaf Juice Powder and AstaPure® Astaxanthin Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae Extract.

Qualia Skin includes a rare ingredient profile that aims to address an impressively wide range of skin health needs in just one product, such as: supporting skin firmness, elasticity, hydration, skin endocrine signaling, skin antioxidant defenses, and youthful appearance. Nail and hair health are also targeted to receive benefits from this formula.*

Qualia Skin meaningfully addresses all of these issues in a single skin formula, providing a uniquely holistic alternative to the many creams and topicals that have dominated the market in the past.* Consumer response to some ingredients commonly found in topicals, along with their limited results, has created a ripe environment for a robust nutritional approach to what has largely been a cosmetically dominated market.

"Many skincare products are very popular for their cosmetic benefits alone. We realized that comprehensive nutrition targeting skincare was being underutilized in the market. With Qualia Skin, we're giving the consumer a way to address not only the cosmetic concerns of great skin, but also a way to address underlying aspects of skin health reliant on great nutrition*."- James Schmachtenberger, CEO Neurohacker Collective

With skincare devotees commonly investing hundreds of dollars a month to address their skin health through a wide range of products, Qualia Skin presents a particularly attractive option for simplifying regimens, saving costs in doing so, while providing a single product designed for maximal benefits to overall skin health.*

The skincare market is expected to grow annually by 5.01% from 2021-2025 (CAGR 2021-2025). As consumers become more aware of the overall health benefits to skincare, products like Qualia Skin, which keep regimens simple yet complete, will slowly replace the piecemeal approach to skin health that consumers have been stuck with until now.

About Neurohacker Collective

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, energy, vision and immunity. Learn more about their scientific approach by going to neurohacker.com.

