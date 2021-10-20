Integral Ad Science to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS") (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Integral Ad Science Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: 877-313-2138

International: 470-495-9538

Conference ID: 9022607

Live Webcast and Replay: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lally Zirkle

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

Julie Nicholson

jnicholson@integralads.com

