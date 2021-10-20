FieldRoutes Recognized by Forbes and Inc. Magazines for Outstanding Achievements

FieldRoutes gains national recognition for being one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. and one of the best startup employers.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes™—the leading Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—is proud to announce their inclusion on both the Inc. 5000, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and Forbes Magazine's annual ranking of America's Best Startup Employers.

FieldRoutes—formerly PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing—ranked number 1,273 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and was acknowledged for the second year in a row by Forbes Magazine, earning a placement at 336 on their annual ranking of the nation's best startup employers.

"Achieving recognition from such widely-respected publications is a major accomplishment for our growing organization" said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "Our continued growth is no small feat and wouldn't be possible without the loyalty and support of our customers who are achieving impressive business growth, as well as the tireless dedication of our entire staff. In the past year, we've made significant investments in our organization. Specifically, we've been fortunate to welcome many talented new employees, primarily in our development team, who continue to be instrumental in creating innovative new technology solutions to help field service companies grow faster and scale effectively."

FieldRoutes has experienced a 377% three-year growth, which has allowed the company to invest in its technology and people, and in September 2021, officially expand its offering to support the lawn care market. In fact, during this same time last year, the company announced employee growth of over 50%. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, despite the hardships so many faced during the extraordinary situation brought on by COVID-19, the company continued to expand its team by over 40% and is actively hiring for positions across the organization.

"Our continued success during the global challenges of the past year really proves the value and usefulness of the software and solutions we provide for our clients. As we continue to experience high growth, we remain committed to investing in our market-leading technology to help field service providers overcome emerging challenges and achieve even more success in the future. Likewise, we're committed to the professional development of our employees and look forward to seeing them advance within the organization," said Chaney.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 and complete results of the Forbes Magazine's America's Best Startup Employers ranking can be found at www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers. To learn more about FieldRoutes and its open positions visit www.fieldroutes.com/company/careers.

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes is a Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. The platform automates all aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers that span office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition solutions that accelerate growth, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and maximize revenue. In 2018 six-year-old PestRoutes and 10-year-old Lobster Marketing became sister companies, and in 2021 unified as one brand, FieldRoutes. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, over 1,700 field service companies rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with the data-driven insights needed to build efficiencies in and drive revenue to their business so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve customers relentlessly. For more information, please visit fieldroutes.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Forbes and the America's Best Startup Employers Methodology

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top startup employers in the United States, focusing on three major categories: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Based on these criteria, they were able to narrow thousands of prospective employers down to a list of 500. Forbes Magazine's America's Best Startup Employers ranking can be found at www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers.

